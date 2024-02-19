Nate Scheelaase headed to Los Angeles Rams as Pass Game Specialist

Monday afternoon, Adam Schefter announced that the LA Rams have hired former Cyclone Offensive Coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to be their new Pass Game Specialist.

LA Rams are hiring Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase as their Pass Game Specialist. The 33-year-old Scheelhaase, who played QB at Illinois, generated interest from NFL teams in recent years, and he now makes the move to the NFL to work under Sean McVay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2024

As mentioned in the tweet, Scheelhaase has been widely regarded as one of the brightest young minds in the coaching world for a few years now, and was likely to be offered a promotion. Unfortunately for Iowa State, that day has come. While it’s always good to see assistants move up in the world since it typically means that your program is doing something right, it also stings to lose such a talented guy.

Without question though, this is the best career move for Scheelhaase, as he gets to learn more Xs and Os from Sean McVay, who is widely considered to be one of the best offensive minds on the planet.

The other component to this staff change for Iowa State is that it comes fairly late in the process, with spring practice starting up and the 2025 recruiting cycle in full swing.

Either way, Iowa State has a ton of talent coming back on that side of the ball and there will be plenty of reason for optimism in Ames.