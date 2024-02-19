Game Recap: Houston Claws Iowa State

Houston pounced on Iowa State in Houston Monday night and defeated the Cyclones 73-65. The Cyclones were led by Keshon Gilbert with 17 points, and were able to receive contributions from Tre King and Curtis Jones, who each scored 13 for the 6th ranked Cyclones.

In the first half, Iowa State got out to a slow start, and fell behind early. The Cyclones committed 5 turnovers through the first 8 minutes of the game, and fell behind 11-4 at the under 12 timeout. Houston’s defense grinded Iowa State’s offense to a halt, and ended up forcing 9 Cyclone turnovers in the first 20 minutes. At the under 4 timeout, Houston had forced more turnovers than Iowa State had made baskets.

The few offensive bright spots in the first half were Milan Momcilovic, whose 7 points led the Cyclones, and Curtis Jones, who contributed 6. Jones’ pair of 3s included one which cut Houston’s lead to 5 heading into halftime. The Cyclones still managed to move the ball well, tallying 8 assists on 9 made baskets, while Houston only notched 3 assists on 8 made shots.

No game has ever embodied the spirit of a rock fight quite like this one. Houston shot 15 free throws in the first half, while Iowa State was only able to get to the line 3 times to start the game, despite only a 3-foul disparity in favor of the Cougars during the first 20 minutes.

After Houston took a 5 point lead into halftime, the Cyclones were fortunate to only be down as little as they were. The pace quickened considerably in the second half, with both teams trading baskets throughout. Iowa State made a considerable effort to get to the foul line in the final 20 minutes, ultimately finishing the game 10-15. But yet again, the free throw bug bit the Clones for what seemed like the 20th time this year, and the Cyclones could not consistently convert from the line.

Iowa State’s offense played considerably better in the second half, and received a big push largely from behind the arc, finishing with 9 made 3’s and 16 assists on 23 made baskets. Iowa State scored 42 second half points against the best defense in the country. But ultimately, Jamal Shead was too much to handle. The Senior guard had 26 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds, and was far and away the best player on the floor Monday night. Time and time again Shead was able to get to the line, distribute to open shooters, and call his own number down the stretch. The Big 12 POY front runner was excellent and a large reason for Houston’s performance Monday night.

Iowa State had an opportunity to push Houston to a mere 4 point late at the under 8 timeout. Keshon Gilbert stepped to the line with a one-and-one opportunity that clanked off the rim. After a Tre King three and a Houston layup, the Cougars were eventually fouled and were able to push the lead right back up to 7 with 5:46 to go. Iowa State was unable to get enough stops to truly make Houston nervous, and bowed out as the clock ticked down.

Houston’s 73-65 win extends their home winning streak to 20 and the Cougs have now won 9 of their last 11 in conference play and claim sole possession of first place in the Big 12. Houston travels to Waco on Saturday to take on Baylor, while Iowa State returns to Ames to take on West Virginia.