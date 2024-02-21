The Mid-Morning Dump: Gameday for the Women

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY This could be a nice spot to get a solid road win for the women’s team.

WRITE IT DOWN I will not make a joke about it being on 4/20, I will not make a joke about it being on 4/20.

LOCK IT IN After the rankings dropped, we now have a Top 10 matchup coming on Sunday.

Holding steady at No. 5 in this week's dual rankings.



Sets up No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Missouri on Sunday!



https://t.co/zRX64uy6vc



pic.twitter.com/GqZz7UNsqp — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) February 20, 2024 Around the Country

OHHH YAAA As the designated Creighton fan in WRNL, I can confirm this game was fun.

Just in case y’all forgot the score



DOWN GOES NO. 1 #GoJays pic.twitter.com/vwtm404STD — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

WOW WHAT A GAME Both teams displayed 40 minutes of great basketball last night.

LOWKEY FUNNY Rick Pitinio unfiltered is always a great show(unless you’re his players).

It still blows my mind Rick Pitino once controlled the Boston Celtics. pic.twitter.com/OIxtx5Tpe8 — Celtics Social (@CelticsSocial) February 20, 2024

PROP THE QUESTION After seeing this video I ask, who is one coach you want to fight and who is one you want to stay miles away from?