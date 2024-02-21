 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Gameday for the Women

Creighton takes down No. 1 and ISU WBB hits the road against Houston.

By Thomas_Turner
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY This could be a nice spot to get a solid road win for the women’s team.

WRITE IT DOWN I will not make a joke about it being on 4/20, I will not make a joke about it being on 4/20.

LOCK IT IN After the rankings dropped, we now have a Top 10 matchup coming on Sunday.

Around the Country

OHHH YAAA As the designated Creighton fan in WRNL, I can confirm this game was fun.

WOW WHAT A GAME Both teams displayed 40 minutes of great basketball last night.

LOWKEY FUNNY Rick Pitinio unfiltered is always a great show(unless you’re his players).

PROP THE QUESTION After seeing this video I ask, who is one coach you want to fight and who is one you want to stay miles away from?

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...