Twister Sisters Head to Houston

Last Time Out

The Cyclones last outing was an 81-60 loss in the last regular season conference meeting with Texas. The number 5 Longhorns showed their ranking and played a complete game against the Clones.

The Clones were again led in scoring by Audi Crooks with 23. Addy Brown led the team with 5 boards, and Emily Ryan racked up 7 assists.

About Houston

Houston is 13-12. Since the start of conference play they have only strung together consecutive wins once, beating BYU and TCU both at home. They have gone through multiple losing streaks, including a 3 game streak twice, and a 4 game losing streak of West Virginia, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, then UCF. Houston is however, coming off a win against Oklahoma State.

Opponent Player to Watch

Senior guard Laila Blair is averaging 16 points per game. She is an 87.7% free throw shooter and nearly a 40% field goal shooter. Shooting just under 32% from deep she is a threat to score from anywhere. A week ago today against Texas she put up 23 points, 4 boards, 3 assists, and 3 steals while shooting 40% from deep and 100% from the stripe.

What Will Happen

The Cyclones grab a road win.

Iowa State - 78

Houston - 70

Pick Three

Arianna Jackson hits 3+ shots from behind the arc Kelsey Joens leads the team in rebounds Cyclones win the turnover battle by 5+

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (14-10, 8-6 Big 12) @ Houston (13-12, 4-10 Big 12)

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

When: Feb. 21 2024 - 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+