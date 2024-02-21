Women Grab The Win in Houston

The Cyclones were without senior Nyamer Diew as they headed to Houston, but a big first half gave them all the boost they needed to grab an elusive conference road victory.

The game was once again headlined by a great performance out of the freshman. Audi Crooks shot 9-11 from the floor and 7-8 from the stripe, good for a 25 point night while she added 12 boards for a double-double. Addy Brown would join her in grabbing a double-double herself, posting 16 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Emily Ryan was one point away from being able to claim a double-double as well, posting 9 points and 11 rebounds. The only other Cyclone to score in double figures would be Hannah Belanger with 11 points thanks to hitting 3 shots from behind the arc.

The Cyclones have the first half to thank for another victory. At the end of the first quarter they held a slim lead of 18-17, but the second quarter brought an elite offensive performance and stifling defense. In the second quarter 6 different Cyclones scored. Scoring 26 points in the quarter, the Clones got it done from everywhere. Even bigger than the offensive output, the Cyclones were able to hold Houston without a field goal until the 2:38 mark in the quarter. This bucket would be the only field goal of the quarter for them. They hit 4 free throws to bring the total up to 6 points on the quarter. The 20 point margin created through the quarter was too much for the Cougars, and the Twister Sisters held on to win 76-64.