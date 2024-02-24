Cyclones look to build on road win, host BYU

After a much-needed win on the road in Houston, the Cyclone Women return home to take on BYU, a team they beat in Provo earlier this year 80-75 behind 24 points from Addy Brown and 17 (5-7 from deep) from Arianna Jackson. Now with Emily Ryan back in the starting lineup (she came off the bench had had 11 points in Provo) and Audi Crooks as dominant as ever (held to just 13 points in the first matchup) the Cyclones look to complete the season sweep of the Cougars.

Iowa State comes into this one winners of two of their last three including that double overtime thriller over Kansas State in their last home game on Valentine’s Day. They’ve been very good at home this year, sitting at 11-2 at home, 5-1 in the conference, and they’ll look to continue that hot streak today. In their first matchup, Iowa State was able to dominate BYU from the free throw line, something they’ll probably look to exploit once again. They outscored the Cougs 12-2 from the line and outshot them 17-6. That clean basketball will be needed once again in order to shut down the BYU offense. This was a tight game across the board in Provo, and I would expect this one to go wire to wire once again. Look for Crooks’ ability to get to the line as well as her ability to draw double teams and find open shooters on the perimeter. Crooks has scored 20+ in three straight and nine times in fourteen conference games.

The biggest reason to think BYU could pull an upset in Ames is certainly Lauren Gustin. Regardless of the BYU struggles this year (currently 9th in the Big 12), Gustin has been incredible all year. At her worst, she’s a guaranteed double-double and at her worst she’s a 20pt/20reb player (which she’s done three times this year.) She’s their leading scorer at 16.9 points per game while also being the leading rebounder in the country at 15.5 boards per game. She’s a force to be reckoned with down on the block, and both Audi Crooks and Isnelle Natabou will have their hands full for a full 40 minutes. Alongside Gustin, (and much like the Cyclones) the Cougars also have a freshmen duo that has put together a great season that certainly shows promise for years to come. Kailey Woolston and Amari Whiting (daughter of BYU Head Coach Amber Whiting) are an elite duo, particularly from beyond the 3-point line. Both of them are over 30% from deep with Woolston at 44.6%. With Gustin down low and these two young guns on the outside, these teams have a fairly similar game plan that provides plenty of problems for opposing defenses and plenty of points for their own offense.

This should be a fun one just as the first game in Provo was. Similar teams with varying degrees of success throughout the year. Iowa State playing to stay in the projected tournament and BYU playing to build momentum for the Big 12 Tournament (currently not projected to make the NCAA Tournament) and to potentially play spoiler late in the year.

The game tips off at 6:00pm tonight on ESPN+ from Hilton Coliseum in Ames.