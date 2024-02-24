Cyclones smother BYU in Hilton

Iowa State came into their home date with BYU hot off a comfortable road win over Houston. Looking to build off that, the Cyclones got started right where they left off.

They ripped off three-straight possessions with baskets to start the game, going to three different players. Audi Crooks got the scoring started with a nice little jumper down low, immediately followed up by a Hannah Belanger steal and dish to Addy Brown. Belanger then got in on the scoring herself, knocking down a triple to push the lead to 7-0 in the first minute or so. The Cougs would respond with a quick five points of their own to get the game back within a bucket, but they’d not find the tie before Iowa State got hot once again. For the remainder of the first quarter, Iowa State turned defense into offense, holding the Cougs to just four points the final seven minutes, outscoring them 20-9 in the first ten minutes. Led by Hannah Belanger, Emily Ryan, and Audi Crooks, the Cyclones built up a massive lead heading to the second quarter.

For the Cyclones, the second quarter was more about maintaining the lead they had built up, rather than extending it. They did get it up to thirteen points a couple different times, but BYU did much better on the defensive end not letting Iowa State truly put this one away early. Led by Amari Whiting and Lauren Gustin, the Cougs ended the first half on a nice 6-0 run to get the lead down from fourteen to eight at 35-25. Just far enough away to not be fully back, but just close enough to keep everyone tuned into the game. Knowing how well the Cougars can shoot the ball, the Cyclones would need to start the second half just as they started the first.

While it wasn’t quite the big 7-0 run that started the game, Iowa State did go right back to the players that had dominated in the first half. Led by Emily Ryan and Audi Crooks, the Cyclones extending the lead back up to 12 in the first two and a half minutes of the half at 41-29 after a pair of Ryan free throws. Ryan continued to strike as the quarter continued, getting the lead up to fourteen (the largest of the game at the time) at the 5:54 mark with a three-pointer off a good feed from Arianna Jackson. BYU was able to close that down to ten points at 51-41 heading into the final minute before Iowa State’s guard play extended the lead with a Belanger three ball and an Emily Ryan layup in the final seconds giving the Cyclones a 56-41 lead heading into the final frame.

With the game comfortably in hand, the Cyclones decided it was finally time to put their stamp on this one, ending it exactly how the started it: A big run to start off a dominant quarter. Behind the three-point shooting of Addy Brown and Emily Ryan, the Cyclones ripped off a 10-0 run to start the fourth, leading to a 66-41 lead with just under 7:00 to go. What seemed like a dominant Cyclone performance was only accentuated by a fourth quarter that went about as well as they could’ve drawn it up. The Cyclones led by as many as twenty-eight at 74-56 after five-straight points from Hannah Belanger, and they closed it out from there in the final two minutes, pounding BYU from start to finish, 74-48.

The Cyclones were led in points by the trio of Ryan (22), Crooks (18), and Belanger (17). Addy Brown had a rough night shooting, just 5 points on 2-10, but did have 8 rebounds. The big difference in this one turned out to be the Cyclones’ perimeter shooting. 10-23 as a team, led by Emily Ryan (4-6), Arianna Jackson (2-3), and Hannah Belanger (3-7).

The one real knock on the Cyclones’ performance was really the lack of bench scoring. Just 4 points (all from Natabou) from the bench, on a combined 2-8 shooting. The bench did to well outside the scoring, defending well and not turning the ball over. Hopefully just an off night and not something to be concerned about.

The Cyclones will be back in action Wednesday night in Manhattan as they take on the 10th ranked Wildcats of Kansas State.

