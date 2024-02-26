Taylor Mouser Promoted To Offensive Coordinator

With the departure of Nate Scheelhaase, Iowa State is promoting Tight Ends coach Taylor Mouser to offensive coordinator. Mouser has been great on the recruiting trail as well as in the tight end room developing great tight ends over his tenure in Ames.

Sources: Iowa State is set to promote Taylor Mouser to offensive coordinator. Mouser served as ISU's tight ends coach and assistant head coach in 2023 and has been on staff in various roles throughout coach Matt Campbell's tenure. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 26, 2024

The move gives the Iowa State offense some continuity after the departure of Scheelhaase. It also keeps another talented coach in Ames in a key position. With this move as well some other coaches are seeing some changes to their roles. Including Ryan Clanton and Noah Pauley.

Wide receivers coach Noah Pauley will serve as ISU's pass game coordinator, and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton will be run game coordinator for the 2024 season, per source. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 26, 2024

Clanton has previously held a coordinator position at Northern Iowa. The move with him and Pauley will take some of the burden off of Mouser and allow him to grow into his new role. With these moves, the Cyclone staff needed another coaching position filled.

Sources: Iowa State also is hiring Tyler Roehl as assistant head coach and running backs coach. Roehl had been OC at North Dakota State and recently left for the same role at Tennessee State. Jake Waters, who had been recently named Iowa State's RBs coach, will coach QBs. https://t.co/gawlHYDNyq — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 26, 2024

Tyler Roehl is coming on board in Ames with a ton of wins under his belt, especially from North Dakota State. He will take over the running back room which has some talent that just needs an extra push to be great. This is a hire with experience from the outside that should excite Cyclone fans.

