 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taylor Mouser Promoted To Offensive Coordinator

Additional changes to the coaching staff coming too

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new

With the departure of Nate Scheelhaase, Iowa State is promoting Tight Ends coach Taylor Mouser to offensive coordinator. Mouser has been great on the recruiting trail as well as in the tight end room developing great tight ends over his tenure in Ames.

The move gives the Iowa State offense some continuity after the departure of Scheelhaase. It also keeps another talented coach in Ames in a key position. With this move as well some other coaches are seeing some changes to their roles. Including Ryan Clanton and Noah Pauley.

Clanton has previously held a coordinator position at Northern Iowa. The move with him and Pauley will take some of the burden off of Mouser and allow him to grow into his new role. With these moves, the Cyclone staff needed another coaching position filled.

Tyler Roehl is coming on board in Ames with a ton of wins under his belt, especially from North Dakota State. He will take over the running back room which has some talent that just needs an extra push to be great. This is a hire with experience from the outside that should excite Cyclone fans.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...