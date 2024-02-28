The Mid-Morning Dump: Basketball Double-Header

Iowa State Athletics

ONE LAST TIME The time last the Sooners will play at Hilton as a conference opponent.

It's an Old Friends and New Friends kind of week.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/FWIbg4G9r5 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 26, 2024

TOUGH BATTLE AHEAD ISU Women’s Basketball heads into Manhattan to sweep the Wildcats.

STOP THE COUNT The Boyz are strictly on business in the Shot Put rankings.

Big performances. Big results.



The Iowa State men move up to No. 1 in the nation in the shot put averaging 60-4 (18.39m).#Throw4ISU pic.twitter.com/T9nqLVhiD6 — Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) February 27, 2024

NOTHING BUT CONSISTENT As the postseason approaches, Iowa State remains a top 5 team.

Iowa State is No. 5 in the final @nwcawrestling coaches poll.



pic.twitter.com/MrbaC4qjT3 — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) February 27, 2024 Around the Country

REED SHEPPARD! Kentucky storms back thanks to a takeover game from Sheppard.

REED SHEPPARD WINS IT FOR KENTUCKY @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/1pevWzZwfu — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 28, 2024

MAJOR LOSS AT HOME Kansas may have just lost a spot in Omaha due to this recent loss.

BYU gets a HUGE win on the road vs. No. 7 Kansas! pic.twitter.com/zuBjQ5WztA — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 28, 2024

MAX MF STRUS Max Strus went out of his mind in the fourth quarter.

Max Strus had one of the most absurd heat checks we will ever see pic.twitter.com/lvjmLAATDG — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) February 28, 2024

MARCH IS SO CLOSE We get a taste of March Madness with this wild buzzer beater!