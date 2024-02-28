Twister Sisters close out Kansas State for third straight win

Trips to Manhattan are never easy. Add in that it’s the home finale for the Wildcats, and you could have yourself in for a world of hurt. But in the face of all that adversity, the Cyclones never flinched.

The Cyclones offense started out slow which, against a team that plays defense as well as Kansas State, may have been something to expect. What maybe wasn’t expected was how well the Wildcats started out shooting the ball. Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn both had a triple in the opening run for the home team, which led 9-2 after the opening three minutes. The Cyclones stuck to the gameplay of getting the ball down low as Hannah Belanger and Isnelle Natabou connected inside the arc. Unfortunately for the Cyclones, that Natabou layup was sandwiched by yet another pair of threes by KSU, this time by Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory, giving the Cats a 15-6 lead at the under 5:00 TV timeout. The Cyclones continued to attack the basket, trusting in their game plan, and with the shooting of Kansas State starting to slide, the Cyclones closed the quarter on a 9-3 run capped off by a beautiful set piece to Hannah Belanger who canned a three at the horn to get the Cyclones within 3 at 18-15.

After Audi Crooks’ first basket of the game early in the second quarter, her freshman counterpart Addy Brown gave the Cyclones their first lead of the game with a triple of her own. The teams then traded baskets for much of the second quarter before a Gabby Gregory three gave the Wildcats a 33-29 lead with just under 2:00 to go in the half. But just as they did in the first quarter, the Cyclones never flinched. They continued to attack the basket, and Audi Crooks knocked down a pair of layup in the final 90 seconds to get the Cyclones back to a 33-33 tie at the intermission. For the second time this night, the Cyclones had answered the questions asked of them.

Coming out of the break, senior Emily Ryan knocked down a triple to give the Cyclones their lead back, as then Ayoka Lee and Audi Crooks traded physical plays down low. Jaelyn Glenn gave the Wildcats the lead back just under 7:00 to go with another three ball at 41-38. They would hold that lead until Jalynn Bristow (who had a quiet but effective 7pts, 5reb) got the shooter’s bounce on a three to get back in front 43-42. Through 25 of 40 minutes, no team had really separated and it was clear that for the Cyclones to pull the upset, it was going to be in yet another dog fight. The lead for the Cyclones never got to more than two until the final minute when the set pieces for Iowa State struck again. Addy Brown drained a three to extend the lead to four, and then after an Ayoka Lee bucket, the Cyclones (more specifically Emily Ryan) smartly let the ball roll to near midcourt, allowing them to get the final shot, which they executed perfectly as Ryan found an open Nelly Natabou off a pick and roll at the horn getting the four-point lead back at 56-52.

Then in the fourth quarter, with some shooting struggles from deep, the Cyclones turned to attack the basket once again. Though not with Crooks and Natabou as they’ve done in the past, rather it was Emily Ryan and Addy Brown. They worked the two-man game beautifully with the bigs on pick and rolls, finding both open jumpers and open drives to the lane. The do rattled off ten straight points for the Cyclones, even pushing the lead up to 68-61, forcing a Kansas State timeout with 5:06 to go in the game. Following a Taryn Sides three ball and a Serena Sundell “and-1” sandwiching an Addy Brown jumper, the Wildcats were back within three at 70-67. Then, as they’d done all night, the Twister Sisters answered the call. This time, it was Hannah Belanger and Nelly Natabou, who scored back-to-back buckets, capped off with a Natabou free throw to push the lead up to eight points with under three to play. Then all the Cyclones had to do was make their free throws and keep pace. While Lee found a couple tough baskets underneath, Ryan found Crooks with just under a minute to play to keep the lead at six, and with 5/6 free throws made in the final 36 seconds, the Cyclones were able to answer the final question of the night, winning their 3rd in a row and 4th out of 5, 82-76.

Addy Brown, Emily Ryan, Hannah Belanger, Nelly Natabou, and Audi Crooks. So many players tonight stepped up when the questions were asked, and so many players tonight made their presence felt. This team went through a mid-season slump that needed to be answered down the stretch in order to go dancing. With a pair of wins over Top-20 Kansas State and four wins in their last five games, the Cyclones looked primed to make a run, playing great basketball at the right time of the year. On to the season finale at Hilton vs. Cincinnati on March 2nd at 1:00 pm.

Box Score

Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas State Wildcats