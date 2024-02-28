Iowa State takes down Oklahoma 58-45

Iowa State was sleeping in the first half but woke up after the break to take down Oklahoma 58-45. Iowa State is now 16-0 at home this season.

Iowa State was once again sleepwalking in the first half. The offense was practically non-existent for the Cyclones in the first half. The team shot 20% from the floor in the first half. Constantly missing easy bucket after easy bucket. It was complete rough sledding but the Cyclones found themselves up 5 at halftime.

The Cyclones would wake up a bit in the second half and stretch out the lead to double digits for most of the second half. With foul trouble plaguing the Iowa State big men, Damarion Watson stepped up and put in a career-high 15 points along with 9 rebounds.

Iowa State improves to 22-6 on the season and will now head to Orlando to take on Central Florida on Saturday.