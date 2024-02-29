The Mid-Morning Dump: Leap Day

D WAT D WAT D WAT Huge game from Mr. Watson
D-Wat— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 29, 2024
D-Wat
D-Wat #Cyclones | #C5C | @WatsonDemarion pic.twitter.com/GqiL2FNnKn
ANOTHER W Home dominance continues
It's Been Fun.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/vZ5eaokXYV— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 29, 2024
ROAD DAWGS Huge win for the Twister Sisters
Road WIN‼️— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 29, 2024
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/OrPvsjGbAA
HAPPY BIRTHDAY HALI Tyrese turns 6 today
Happy 6th Birthday, @TyHaliburton22!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/4DAlzOWkpa— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 29, 2024
THE CLIMB The Lakers pull off the biggest 4th quarter comeback of Brons career
LAKERS COME BACK FROM DOWN 21 TO BEAT THE CLIPPERS pic.twitter.com/mmMlYSqC80— ESPN (@espn) February 29, 2024
SHOWTIME Highlight Hali is back
HALIBURTON OFF THE BACKBOARD TO OBI pic.twitter.com/alAC3o5xel— ESPN (@espn) February 29, 2024
SNEED The Chiefs have given L’Jarius Sneed permission to seek a trade
COMBINE SEASON Be in the know
.@maryisbananas gives a quick lesson on what you need to know for the NFL Combine— NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2024
: 2024 #NFLCombine starts today at 3pm ET on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1Cjp1jEJOv
Loading comments...