Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Baylor

Last Time Out

Last time out, huh? Man, I miss that game already. The boys came to play as the Cyclones took down Kansas, 79-75. Iowa State outplayed the Jayhawks on both ends of the court this past Saturday. Tre King was easily the player of the game, going for 21 points, nine rebounds, and four three-pointers. Curtis Jones added 15 points with three massive three-pointers in the second half. Along with those two, Gilbert added 16 points and six rebounds, along with a three-ball to extend the lead to five with 40 seconds to go. Iowa State shot 46.7% from deep and forced the Jayhawks to 12 turnovers.

About Baylor

Baylor comes off a weird stretch, where they come have lost three of their last four including a triple-overtime game against TCU. The Bears were able to come back from double digits at UCF to win and end the three-game losing streak. Langston Love dropped 24 points with five three-pointers, and Jalen Bridges had 12 points, six rebounds, and five assists. This Baylor team does shoot the deep ball quite well, with a .40% clip.

Opposing Player to Watch

A player to watch is freshman star Ja’Kobe Walter. The five-star recruit is averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, while shooting 36% from three. He handles the ball a decent amount and every game has the opportunity to have a breakout game. Now this player team has a lot of pieces than just Walter that can make an impact. Center Yves Missi is their 7’0 center who is an excellent shot blocker. Langston Love and Jalen Bridges are other players to keep an eye on. Love is their number-one scoring option off the bench and Bridges is very dangerous when he’s on. Iowa State already knows that, as Bridges dropped 28 points and seven three-pointers against the Cyclones last year in the Big 12 Tournament.

Pick 3

Hason Ward has four or more blocks Tamin Lipsey flirts with a triple-double Curtis Jones makes three or more three-pointers off of nine attempts

Score Prediction

Iowa State - 69

Baylor - 71

(Hypothetically speaking, I think Iowa State wins, but I’m trying to not get my hopes up. Plus I’m hoping the reserve jinx is in play here. A true score prediction would be 69-63 Cyclones.)