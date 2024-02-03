Iowa State Loses Heartbreaker In Waco

Iowa State comes back 15 points down in the first half, ultimately falls 70-68.

The call is overturned.



Final: #18 Baylor 70 - #12 Iowa State 68 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 4, 2024

The Cyclones struggled against the Baylor zone for most of the first half. Baylor took it right at Iowa State with a taste of their own medicine, bullying them on the offensive glass coupled with suffocating defense. The Cyclones would trail 40-28 at the halftime break.

The Cyclones would come out flat in the second half but thankfully to two technical fouls and some better offense, Iowa State would take the lead under the 10minute mark. The Cyclones and Bears would trade blow for blow and Baylor would regain a four point lead with two minutes left.

Iowa State had a shot at the final shot with Milan Momcilovic but was reviewed and called no good on the floor and Iowa State would drop the game in Waco.

Iowa State will stay down in Texas to take on the Longhorns on Tuesday night.