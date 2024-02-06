The Cyclones leave Austin with a W!

In the first half, it was all Cyclones. They were able to hold Texas to just 19 points in the first half. It was the least amount of points they scored in the first half all season long. Texas went 0-7 from three while Iowa State had three different players hit a three-pointer in the first half.

Gilbert, Lipsey, and Curtis Jones all were able to run the offense and control the ball without a problem. You could tell right away that the Cyclone guards came to play from the start while in the first half.

Now in the second half, it was a different ballgame. Iowa State let Texas back into the game due to missed layups and once again, missed free throws. Dylan Disu saw that opportunity and ran with it. Disu dropped 28 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

Fortunately for us, we have Tamin Lipsey and man, did he take over. A key three-pointer and pass to King for a dunk late in the game, led the Cyclones to victory. Lipsey finished the day with 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.