Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ UCF

Last Time Out

The Cyclones are coming off a rough home win over Oklahoma, a game that is still confounding to most. Looking at the box score, the Cyclones played a terrible game offensively, but the final score showed domination by Iowa State. Defensively, it was the best outing of the season by far, so the effort was definitely there.

Demarion Watson led the way, scoring a career high 15 points to go with 9 rebounds. Curtis Jones was the only other Cyclone in double figures, and shooting was abysmal by nearly everyone on the roster other than Watson.

About UCF

The Knights feel like they are on the bubble, and they might be, but they have work to do. Currently sitting at 15-12, they are 65 in KenPom and 66th in the Net, making this a Q1 opportunity for the Cyclones. They are on a nice 2 game win streak, so this will be a challenge for the Cyclones. As a team, their offense struggles, and is ranked 162 in KenPom, but their defense is their strength, checking into the top 20 defensively. UCF is also a deep team, with 9 players earning significant minutes. The guard court is their strength, as Jaylin Sellers and Darius Johnson are the only players averaging double figures.

Opposing Player to Watch

Jaylin Sellers is the main man for UCF, and he is a scorer. His assist numbers are low, but he can really score, shooting 42% from the floor and 32% from deep. The 6’4” guard will likely be the responsibility of Keshon Gilbert defensively, which will be a good matchup. Johnson usually mans the point, and will likely be Lipsey’s task. Johnson is a great shooter, and will also be one to watch.

Pick 3

UCF turns it over 20+ times Johnson hits 4 three pointers Iowa State gets the offense back on track, scoring 75+ points

Score Prediction

Iowa State - 82

UCF - 78