Wrestling: Big 12 Champions

Iowa State wrestling is once again on top of the Big 12. The Cyclones won their first Big 12 tournament title since 2009, when they tied with Nebraska. They last won outright in 2008. The Cyclones outpaced perennial power Oklahoma State, who took 2nd. Two-time defending champions Missouri finished in 4th — their first time not taking home the title since rejoining the league as an affiliate in 2021. Two champions put South Dakota State in 3rd place. 8 Iowa State wrestlers punched their tickets to the NCAA tournament in Kansas City. Will Feldkamp will almost certainly receive a wild card berth to make it 9. The Cyclones finished with 2 Champions, 3 Runners-Up and 1 Bronze. While the Iowa State has its eyes on an NCAA team trophy, this crown is another big step in the Dresser rebuild.

Kysen Terukina put together his best 4 match stretch of the season to reach the 3rd place match. He used a third period takedown to get past OU’s Conrad Hendriksen 6-2. In the quarterfinals Terukina wrestled a savvy match to knock off defending Big 12 champion Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado 3-2. Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley scored on a stalling point in sudden victory to hand Terukina a semifinal loss. The Cyclone bounced back with a solid 10-6 win over SDSU’s Tanner Jordan. Terukina fell to 4th when he was pinned by WVU’s Jett Strickenberger.

Evan Frost rolled into the Big 12 finals as a freshman with back-to-back-to-back major decisions over NCAA qualifiers. He gave up the first takedown against OU’s Jace Koelzer, CBU’s Hunter Leake and UNC’s Dom Serrano, but dominated those matches from there on out. In the finals he scored a third period takedown against OSU’s Daton Fix, but it was too little too late, and Fix won his 5th Big 12 title.

Anthony Echemendia was near flawless this weekend, finishing with a Big 12 title. The junior started his tournament with a pair of tech falls. In the semifinals he used four takedowns to earn a dominant 14-4 win over 11th ranked Jordan Titus of WVU. Echemendia’s finals showdown was a rubber match against UNI’s Cael Happel. It lacked the fireworks of their earlier matchups, but Echemendia’s early takedown ended up being the difference.

Casey Swiderski didn’t win a conference title, but he was absolutely the entertainer of the tournament. In the quarterfinals he took out 10th ranked Logan Gioffre of Missouri. OSU’s Jordan Williams upset Swiderski in a very controversial semifinal on Saturday night. After getting an early lead, Williams put it in reverse for the last minute of the match. That led to Swiderski exchanging words with the OSU corner as the largely Cowboy crowd in Tulsa jeered. The Cyclone sophomore was still full of piss and vinegar on Sunday. He ran down 2 seed Willie McDougald of OU for a 19-5 win that included Swiderski calling (and getting) stall calls on McDougald. He followed that up with a tech fall of Wyoming’s Gabe Willochell for bronze.

Cody Chittum entered as the four seed, but made it two ISU freshman to reach the finals. After a first round tech fall of Air Force’s Brooks Gable, Chittum used his elite scrambling to defeat 3x All American Brock Mauller of Missouri. In the semis he won a ho-hum 6-0 match over OU’s Jared Hill. Chittum was defeated in the second round of overtime tiebreakers by UNI’s Ryder Downey in the finals. Ultimately it was a caution point that did him in, but the coaching staff clearly had no gameplan on how to handle the overtime.

David Carr’s bid for a 5th Big 12 title was ended in the finals by rival Keegan O’Toole of Missouri. A lazy shot by Carr in the second period gave O’Toole the lead. Carr nearly went ahead in a late scramble, but O’Toole came out on top to lock up the victory. Have to think we’ll see that one again in Kansas City. On his way to the finals Carr racked up bonus points with a pin and a tech fall before once again defeating All-American Peyton Hall of West Virginia in the semis.

MJ Gaitan had a bumpy tournament, but the freshman put a lot of points on the board for the Cyclones. After being upset by NDSU’s Gaven Sax in the quarterfinals, Gaitan posted back to back first period pins on Saturday. He started Sunday with an inspiring major decision over Mizzou’s returning All-American Peyton Mocco. OSU’s Brayden Thompson got revenge from the dual in the 3rd place match.

Will Feldkamp will be waiting for a wild card bid to NCAAs after finishing 6th. Feldkamp is a feast or famine guy, and it showed this weekend. After losing to Mizzou’s Colton Hawks in the quarterfinals the ISU transfer notched a pin and a tech fall. Air Force’s Sam Wolf used a solid gameplan to avenge a loss to Feldkamp earlier this year. In the 5th place match Hawks won a back and forth bout. I fully expect Feldkamp to be given a wild card berth.

Julien Broderson entered the tournament unseeded at 197. He kept the Iowa State mojo rolling with an upset win over WVU’s Austin Cooley. After NCAA finalist Tanner Sloan defeated Broderson in the quarters, 2022 Big 12 finalist Luke Surber pulled away from Broderson late to end the Cyclone senior’s tournament.

Yonger Bastida capped off the weekend for the Cyclones with a Big 12 Championship at heavyweight. After going a couple season without a pin, Bastida picked up two to start his tournament. In the semifinals Bastida repeated his dual performance with another stellar major decision over 5th ranked Zach Elam of Missouri. That set up a clash of titans against fellow undefeated wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force. Hendrickson entered the match as defending Big 12 Champion and reigning most dominant wrestler in the NCAA. After a scoreless first period Bastida turned Hendrickson’s shot into a feet to back score of his own, giving him a 6-1 lead. The Falcon battled back to within a point, but Bastida sealed it with an explosive takedown late in the third period. That just might be enough to give him a 1 seed at NCAAs.