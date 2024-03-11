Cyclones Take on Oklahoma in Big 12 Semi’s

Last Time Out

The last time we saw the Cyclones was on Saturday when they took down Baylor. The Addy and Audi show was on full display, with the 2 freshman combining for 39 points and 18 rebounds. Emily Ryan also posted a double-double, scoring 12 points (including a lot of clutch free throws) and throwing 10 assists. The Cyclones were propelled by a huge 4th quarter, outscoring the Lady Bears by 7 to win the game 67-62.

Last Time Against Oklahoma

Unlike previous years in a Big 12 Conference of 10 teams, you don’t play everyone twice. The Cyclones and Sooners only faced off once this year, in Hilton, and Oklahoma left with the win. After a dominant first quarter that gave them an 8 point lead, the Sooners wouldn’t look back and beat the Clones 86-72 back in February. It was a rough shooting night for the Twister Sisters.

About Oklahoma

The Sooners are the number 1 seed in the tournament and are regular season conference champs. Standing at 22-8, the Sooners had a big year and are at 19th in the country right now. With a 9 game win-streak midseason, they have shown runs of greatness and are a dangerous team as we get into the thick of March.

Opponent Player to Watch

Junior guard Payton Verhulst had a good year averaging 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. When the Sooners came to Ames, Verhulst dropped 25 points, 8 boards, and 6 assists. A key to winning this game for the Clones will be limiting Verhulst and defending her at the 3-point line.

What Will Happen

The Cyclones play upset, and Hilton South flexes.

Iowa State - 76

Oklahoma - 74

Pick Three

Kelsey Joens hits a pair of 3’s off the bench Audi and Addy combine for 40+ Hannah Belanger shoots 50% from behind the arc

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (19-10, 12-6 Big 12) @ Oklahoma (22-8, 15-3 Big 12)

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

When: March 11 2024 - 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+