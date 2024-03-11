Twister Sisters headed back to Big 12 Title Game

One down, two to go as the Cyclones look to repeat as Women’s Big 12 Tournament winners down in Kansas City. With their thrilling win over Baylor on Saturday, Hilton South was ready for a rematch with the Oklahoma Sooners, who got the better of the Cyclones in Hilton back in early February. The regular season champs would look to end the Cyclones’ run and sweep the season series, but the Cyclones had other ideas, and they were apparent from the very get go.

Iowa State won the opening tip of the game and immediately took the ball inside to Audi Crooks as fellow freshman phenom Addy Brown found her on the low block in a great position to score on the opening possession, which she did. Not the only time Crooks would get a bucket down low, I assure you. The teams then traded buckets before a short two or so minute dry spell by both teams, broken by back-to-back buckets by Isnelle Natabou down low, giving the Cyclones an 8-5 lead with just over six minutes to play. Prior to the official TV timeout, freshmen Audi Crooks hit her second three pointer of the tournament (fifth of the year) and Kelsey Joens added another, giving the Cyclones a 12-0 run to take a 14-5 lead. Out of the timeout, another freshman got on the scoreboard as Jalynn Bristow knocked down the Cyclones third straight three pointer before Sahara Williams finally ended the run with a quick layup in transition. The Cyclones used that 15-0 run to build up an eleven point lead, before the Sooners closed it with four straight at the end of the quarter. The Cyclones still held the lead at 18-11.

The second quarter was much of the same by Iowa State. After a Payton Verhulst three pointer cut the lead to 21-18, the Cyclones answered with another massive run. A 10-4 run opened the lead back up to nine points at 31-22, capped off by an Addy Brown cutting layup with just over three minute to go before the break. A Skylar Vann jump shot cut the lead back down to seven, before the Cyclones put the finishing touches on what could very easily be argued as their best half of the season. Emily Ryan found Audi Crooks for back-to-back buckets down low to push the lead up to near its highest point of the half at eleven before Addy Brown canned her second long ball of the half in the closing seconds, capping off a 20-13 quarter and a massive fourteen point lead for the Cyclones at the half, the largest halftime deficit of the season for the Sooners, at 38-24.

The Cyclones took their inside out game formula from the first half and just copied and pasted it into their book for the second half. Whether it was Emily Ryan off the dribble, Addy Brown in the midrange, or Audi Crooks down low, the Cyclones continued to dominate on both ends of the floor. While their offense was humming right along, the biggest bright spot may have been the defense. Every time they got a tough bucket on one end, the defense immediately showed up and got a stop. That elite two-way play got the lead extended to 49-26 over the first five or so minutes of the third quarter. The Cyclones had built a twenty three point lead on the conference’s best team. The game then became one of answering everything Oklahoma did. Every time the Sooners got a bucket, the Cyclones answered with one just as emphatically. Capped off by a pair of Emily Ryan free throws, the Cyclones carried a monstrous nineteen point lead of 62-43 into the final quarter of play.

And as if you couldn’t have drawn up a better game for the Cyclones, they put the nails in the coffin to start the fourth, just in case there was any life left in the Sooners. Audi Crooks hit back-to-back layups and then Addy Brown capped off the ninety second run with a long three pointer. The lead with 8:30 to go was now twenty six. Iowa State continued to answer every OU bucket with one of their own, getting contributions from Hannah Belanger and Kelsey Joens later in the game as the Sooners started to finally knock down some perimeter shots. The Sooners never closed the gap closer than thirteen in the final frame, though, and the Cyclones capped off their semifinal win with an Audi Crooks putback with 1:39 to go. 85-68 is your final score, and the Cyclones are playing in their second straight Big 12 Tournament Championship Game.

Led by the freshman duo of Crooks (25 points, 9 rebounds) and Brown (16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds), the Cyclones look to cap off their conference season with a repeat championship. They’ll take on the winner of the second semifinal game between the second seeded Texas Longhorns and the third seeded Kansas State Wildcats.

Box Score

Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma Sooners