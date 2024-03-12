The 2024 WRNL Guide to the Big 12 Tournament

­­BIG 12 MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City

#HiltonSouth2024 #CyclonesEverywhere

Welcome Back Cyclone Nation! We are so excited to welcome you back to Kansas City and the home of #HiltonSouth. After two incredible regular season finishes by both the Men and Women’s Team, we can not wait to see what journey awaits them here in Kansas City & in the NCAA Tournament. Now, it is time to throw on all your Cardinal & Gold and cheer on the Cyclones to victory. On behalf of the entire Iowa State Alumni of Kansas City Board and the Alumni Association, welcome back to #HiltonSouth and Go Cyclones!

Loyal. Forever. True. #HiltonSouth2024 #CyclonesEverywhere

Bryan A. Schmidt

President, Iowa State Alumni Association of Kansas City

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Celebrate Iowa State

Kelly’s Westport Inn – 500 Westport Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64111

Wednesday, March 13th – 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM

It’s our annual tradition, with a few new twists! For the second year in a row, #HiltonSouth is taking over Westport, and this year is even better. The Iowa State University Pep Band will be taking center stage at Kelly’s Westport Inn to kickoff the Big 12 Tournament festivities. Following the Pep Band, and a few words from Jeff Johnson, Mr. Tony Bohnenkamp will take to the mic and keep the good vibes following inside Kelly’s. This event, along with Happy Hour specials, begins formally at 5:30 PM but we would advise arriving early to grab your table and settle in for a special Cardinal & Gold Evening.

P.S. Don’t forget to ask about the ISU Mug Deal, exclusive for all Iowa State Fans who visit Kelly’s Westport Inn throughout both tournament weekends.

Pre-Game Pep Rally’s for Men’s & Women’s Tournament Games

Subject to Team Advancement and Schedule

Before every Big 12 Tournament game, stay tuned into Iowa State Athletics as they host pre-game pep rallies for both the Men’s & Women’s team in the Power & Light District. Final pep rally details and schedule are still to be finalized, so make sure to follow all Cyclone Athletic Social Media Accounts for the latest and greatest news!

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT CYCLONE CENTERS

We are always looking to provide new and exciting opportunities for our alumni to try while visiting Kansas City, and we are so excited to list all these amazing establishments that have been supportive of our local alumni base throughout the years. Please check them out during your stay and don’t forget to wear your Cardinal & Gold!

Howl at The Moon – Kansas City Power & Light District

Continuing now for our third straight Big 12 Tournament, we are excited to call Howl at the Moon our Cyclone Home for the Big 12 Tournament. For those that have never been to Howl at The Moon, this dueling piano bar offers a variety of amazing music, high energy performances and a fantastic drink selection. Check out these special deals for all Cyclone fans during tournament weekend!

Special Deal Alert for Cyclone Nation

- Free admission with wristband all day and night. Just check in under “ISU Alumni” at the front door to get your wristband.

- Complimentary rotating Appetizer Buffet (while supplies last starting at Noon)

- Drink Specials from Noon to 6:00 PM throughout both tournaments

o $5 Busch Light 16oz

o $5 Michelob Ultra 16oz

o $5 Bud Light 16oz

o $5 New Amsterdam Vodka

o $5 New Amsterdam Gin

o $5 Jim Bean

o $5 Cuervo Silver

o $5 Cruzan Rum

o $5 House Margaritas

o Special $10 “#HiltonSouth” Buckets

- Live Entertainment will take the stage starting at 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM to close. Audio from ongoing games will be provided when live music is not occurring.

- Reserved tables for #CycloneNation will be available upstairs throughout tournament weekend for all Cyclone fans to stop in and watch the games.

Howl at the Moon Hours for Big 12 Tournament Week:

Wednesday - Open 5pm-2am

- Live entertainment 8:00 PM to Close

- No Buffet

- Drink Specials for ISU 5:00 to 8:00 PM

- Free Admission all night with ISU Alumni Wristband

Thursday - Open 11am-2am

- Live entertainment 2:00 – 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM to Close

- Buffet @noon while supplies last

- Drink Specials for ISU 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

- Free Admission all day and night with ISU Alumni Wristband

Friday and Saturday - Open 2pm-2am

- Live entertainment 2:00 – 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM to Close

- Buffet @2 while supplies last

- Drink Specials for ISU 2:00 to 8:00 PM

- Free Admission all day and night with ISU Alumni Wristband

Women’s Tournament Details

- Free Admission all day and night with ISU Alumni Wristband

- Drink Specials for ISU 7:00 to 10:00 PM

- Howl at the Moon will be open at 7:00 PM Thursday through Saturday.

The Quaff Bar & Grill – 1010 Broadway Boulevard

Returning as our primary downtown gamewatch location – The Quaff Bar & Grill has become an instant hit with local Kansas City Alumni. This amazing ownership team has opened its door to Cyclone Nation and fully embraced #HiltonSouth. Not only does the bar have some great deals for our alumni, but it can fit hundreds. If you are looking for a fun spot to chill in between games or celebrate with your fellow alumni, swing by The Quaff and enjoy an amazing gameday atmosphere.

Special Deal Alert for Cyclone Nation

o $15 Buckets of Busch Light Cans

o $15 Buckets of Crown Royal Peach Teas

o $2 Red Jello Shots

o Rotating Food Specials throughout both weekends, including a hand-cut 16 oz. KC Strip + 2 sides for only $16.99 on Wednesday Night from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Chicken N’ Pickle – North Kansas City & Overland Park

A unique, indoor / outdoor entertainment complex whose mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community for all ages, Chicken N Pickle have opened their doors to #HiltonSouth. We encourage all Cyclones to visit both the Northland and Overland Park locations during their visit to Kansas City this Big 12 Tournament.

Up/Down Kansas City – 101 Southwest Boulevard

A 21+ Arcade Bar featuring more than 50 arcades games from the ‘80s and ‘90s, pinball machines, four classic skeeball alleys, Nintendo 64 console gaming, life-size Jenga and Connect Four…. what more could a Cyclone Fan ask for?! Make sure to stop by this Cyclone staple in the Crossroads District.

OTHER THINGS TO DO WHILE IN KANSAS CITY

BIG 12 TOURNAMENT VIRTUAL 5K (COLOR IT CARDINAL & GOLD)

Running in the Big 12 Tournament 5K, dress up in your best Cardinal and Gold and let all of Kansas City know that this is #HiltonSouth2024

ST. PATRICK DAY IN PERSON & VIRTUAL 5K (COLOR IT CARDINAL & GOLD)

JOIN US FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S 5K AT PARK PLACE IN LEAWOOD! WEAR YOUR BEST ST. PATRICK’S OUTFIT TO COMPETE IN THE COSTUME CONTEST AND ENJOY A FUN RACE! THE RACE WILL BE CHIP-TIMED AND AWARDS WILL BE GIVEN TO THE TOP FINISHERS AND THE TOP THREE IN EACH AGE GROUP. PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE A CUSTOM FINISHER’S MEDAL!

2024 SNAKE SATURDAY PARADE – NKC

Yes, the March Snake Saturday Festivities are back! The Parade and Festival will occur on March 16, 2024, starting at it’s normal time of 11:00 AM. Floats, the carnival, the festival area will culminate on Snake Saturday into a day of Lucky to Be IN North Kansas City! Don’t miss out on this great event and hopefully this leads into a Championship Night featuring the Cyclones!

BOULEVARD BREWING COMPANY TOURS & RECREATION CENTER

Whether it’s your first time or lived in Kansas City for a while, nothing beats stopping by our Hometown Brewery for a little taste of Kansas City! Brewery Tours and Much More!

J. RIEGER & CO DISTILLERY TOURS

Book an experience at the J. Rieger & Company Distillery. Located just 2 miles east of the River Market, you can sign up for a tour of their recently built facility and enjoy some craft cocktails at the Monogram Lounge, The Hey! Hey! Club or Electric Park Garden Bar.

TOM’S TOWN DISTILLING COMPANY

Named after the country’s most corrupt political boss, Tom Pendergast, Tom’s Town Distilling Company has become a staple of downtown Kansas City. Swing by throughout the entire tournament to partake in their handmade premium cocktails and learn more about how Tom Pendergast helped make Kansas City know as the “Paris of the Plains.” #ThePeopleAreThristy

BREWER’S ALLEY – CROSSROADS

Several breweries & distilleries are now operating within a +/- half mile radius in Kansas City’s East Crossroads District, its easy to understand how the area gained the nickname Brewer’s Alley. Only a few blocks away from the T-Mobile Center, swing by this craft beer enthusiast paradise and sip away the time between Cyclone Tournament Games. Parking is located close by and if you get hungry, swing by a Kansas City Classic – Grinder’s – for all your late night snacking needs.

Recommended Breweries & Distilleries:

Double Shift Brewing Company, Casual Animal Brewing Company, Torn Label Brewing Co., Strange Days Brewing Co. (River Market), Red Sash Brewing, International Tap House – Crossroads, Mean Mule Distilling Company, Lifted Spirts Distillery….and so much more!

KC BIER COMPANY

It might be a little bit of a drive from the T-Mobile Center, but you should grab a flight or beer or two from another hometown brewery that has served as a gamewatch location for our local club in the past. Prost!

THE OTHER PLACE – VARIOUS LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT KANSAS CITY

Need we say more! An old ISU tradition continues in Kansas City, as The Other Place calls Downtown Overland Park home. Swing on by and enjoy the smells and taste of your favorite neighborhood bar!