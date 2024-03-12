Twister Sisters meet Texas in Big 12 Title Game

In the 2023 Women’s Big 12 Tournament, the Iowa State Cyclones, who were the #3 seed, faced the #6 Baylor Bears, the #2 Oklahoma Sooners, and the #1 Texas Longhorns. In a wild twist in 2024, the #4 Cyclones have faced the #5 Baylor Bears, the #1 Oklahoma Sooners, and now take on the #2 Texas Longhorns.

Will history repeat itself?

In order for that to happen, Iowa State will need to have a much better fourth quarter than they did in Austin back in mid-February. The Cyclones were within eight of Texas at the start of the final frame then, but were outscored 23-10 over the final ten minutes, losing the game by 21. The game felt much closer than that, as it was, the entire time, but as Texas’ physicality wore down the Cyclones, they pulled away and made the game seem much more like a blowout that it was.

Leaning into that, I expect the Cyclones to be far more ready for the Longhorns this time around, similarly to how they were a lot more prepared for the Oklahoma Sooners. In the postgame press conference of the semifinal matchup, Emily Ryan and Audi Crooks touched on how the Cyclones played better in every aspect of the game compared to their first meeting with the Sooners in Hilton. The fact that they knew more of what they were going to be getting, really helped provide them with a spark to take over that game from the very beginning.

Audi Crooks, Emily Ryan, and Bill Fennelly on the Big 12 Tournament podium after Iowa State beat #1 seed Oklahoma by 17. A month ago, the Sooners beat the #Cyclones by 14 in Ames. pic.twitter.com/LwXRX98Kdk — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) March 11, 2024

Bill Fennelly and the rest of the coaching staff have done an absolutely tremendous job this year of getting this team ready. I suspect that the last 24 hours or so have been no different.

As for Texas, it’s been business as usual down in Kansas City. While they were challenged late against Kansas State, Shay Holle was able to knock down back-to-back clutch baskets to pull away late, winning their semifinal 71-64. Texas is solidly on the 1 seed line for the NCAA tournament, and with women’s tournaments winding down, they should be solidly there regardless of their result tonight, but you never want to go into the tournament with a bad taste in your mouth. Especially given that they have the chance to leave the Big 12 as champs. Texas certainly isn’t going to take Iowa State lightly. They’ll be ready to play.

You can catch the game live tonight (Tuesday, March 12th) on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 8:00 pm central.