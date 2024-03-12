Despite Crooks’ 25, Cyclones get blown out by Texas in Big 12 Title Game

One game left. A Big 12 Title Game rematch of last year and with massive potential seeding implications on the line. Iowa State. Texas. A battle to determine this year’s Big 12 Tournament Champions.

Oh. Well then. Uh. That wasn’t a great start, was it...

Texas jumped out to an early 7-2 lead, hounding the Cyclones on the defensive end, while knocking down an early three-pointer (that’ll be relevant later on, but let’s just ignore it for now) from Shay Holle to bolster the lead. Then after a tough Emily Ryan turnaround jumper, Madison Booker did Madison Booker things en route to a 7-0 run by herself to push the Longhorn lead to 14-4. Already the air had been sucked out of the building. That was, until Hannah Belanger sparked the Cyclone offense to life, knocking down back-to-back triples, cutting the lead down to just four with 3:28 to go in the first quarter. Then, as was a theme throughout much of the game, Texas had an answer. They held the Cyclones scoreless over the final 3:28 while scoring five more points of their own (including a second Madison Booker three-pointer) and the lead had suddenly swelled back up to nine at 19-10 at the end of the first. Texas was 3-3 beyond the arc despite only making about four of them a game coming into the evening.

The second quarter was just disastrous for the Cyclones. The Longhorns’ defense was aggressive (without ever getting called for a foul I might add) and just made the night miserable for Emily Ryan. Picture what Tamin Lipsey and the Cyclone men do to teams on a nightly basis. Texas rattled off 9 straight points to start the second quarter and held Iowa State scoreless through nearly six minutes of game time before an Audi Crooks layup off a feed from Belanger got the Cyclones on the board for the first time in the frame. By then, it was already 30-12 and nothing the Twister Sisters did was working. By the time Kelsey Joens made a three-pointer at the horn for the closing of the first half, you would’ve thought Iowa State would have momentum... but the score being 40-21 a the break left much to be desired for the fans, players, and coaches who had made the journey down to Kansas City.

Iowa State composed themselves to start the third quarter, cutting the lead down from nineteen to fifteen before a Shaylee Gonzales three pointer (Texas’ 6th out of 7 attempts) put a stop to the run that had started. Madison Booker then made back-to-back shots and suddenly the deficit was twenty-two, the largest of the evening. Emily Ryan then got to work for really the first time of the game, knocking down a couple shots, including a massive three-pointer to get the deficit back to 15. Audi Crooks then answered an Aaliyah Moore bucket to keep it there, and then freshman Arianna Jackson knocked home a corner three on a wonder drive and kick feed from Hannah Belanger, and suddenly, bit by bit the Cyclones were within just twelve. But Texas, like they had done all game, found the answer. Madison Booker got away with a push off on Jackson at the horn, knocking down a jump shot to put the Texas lead back to fourteen at the end of the third quarter, 51-37.

She then went right back to the push off that wasn’t called for the second straight possession, getting the Longhorns back up sixteen, and a Taylor Jones jumper in the paint grew it back to eighteen before the Cyclones could even blink to start the fourth. Try and try as they might, the Cyclones just couldn’t close the gap enough to get Texas even remotely flustered. Every bucket the Cyclones made was answered, capped off by a dagger three from who else, Shay Holle, with 5:36 to go to put Texas back up eighteen, wrapping up a 7-11 night from behind the arc for Texas, a team that usually makes fewer than four threes a game on just under eleven attempts per game. +12 points from your average sure does make a difference... The Cyclones continued to get the ball in the paint to Audi Crooks, who, despite an 0-5 start, finished 11-20 from the floor for 25 points, nearly matching a great outing from Madison Booker (12-22 for 26 points) in what would be the final meeting between two of the best freshmen in the country. Unfortunately for Iowa State, their 21-point demise in Austin was only bested by four points, as they fell short 70-53 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship.

Iowa State now waits for Selection Sunday, where they will certainly find themselves playing somewhere, it’s just a matter of when and where. They’ve been shown as a 7 seed on the Athletic and an 8 seed on ESPN. Hopefully, they did enough to get off that 8/9 game and playing a #1 overall seed in a true road game.

Regardless of where they end up, this season has been a resounding success by all counts. Yes, there were some struggles in the middle of the year and some growing pains with five freshmen seeing their fair share of playing time, but in those growing pains, they’ve sprouted into being a top contender in the Big 12 conference and a true titan for years to come.

