Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Kansas State Part III

Who: No. 7 Iowa State (24-7, 13-5 Big 12) vs. Kansas State (19-13, 8-10 Big 12)

Where: T-Mobile Center (18,500) – Kansas City, Mo.

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 – 6 p.m. CT

Last Time Out: Iowa State fell to Kansas State in Manhattan last Saturday, 65-58. The Cyclones jumped out to an 11 point lead but the Wildcats kept chipping away at the lead to eventually take the lead. Iowa State continued to have offensive struggles and just couldn’t get enough stops when they eventually brought the Kansas State lead down to 3. The Cyclones outshot the Wildcats from the field, 43 percent to 40 percent, but Kansas State owned a 36-27 edge on the glass and had a 10-7 advantage in second-chance points and a 20-11 edge in points off turnovers.

Opponent Player To Watch: Taylor Perry was on fire last night for Kansa State. The guard scored 21 points and was making big shot after big shot to bring Kansas State back to win against Texas. Iowa State will have to hold momentum at bay in this one and keeping good shooters down will go a long way.

Pick Three

1- Keshon Gilbert gets back on track

2- Iowa State has a better effort on the glass

3- Iowa State forces over 15 turnovers

What Will Happen

Iowa State is playing high level defense but the wear and tear of the season has taken a toll on the offense. The Cyclones more than likely will be without a key depth piece in Damarion Watson who suffered a concussion on Saturday against Kansas State. So the bench depth for the Cyclones will be tested for a team that is already a bit worn down. Keshon Gilbert will have to find his mid season groove again if Iowa State wants to have a chance to make significant noise in postseason play. Iowa State has had a tough time with Kansas State in both matchups this season and I don’t expect them to have the magic answer all the sudden a few days after playing them. It will be a grinder of a game but ultimately Iowa State will find a way in this one but it will be close.

Iowa State - 62

Kansas State - 55