Iowa State Advances To Big 12 Tournament Semifinals, Knocking Out Kansas State 76-57

Iowa State is headed to the Big 12 Semifinals after knocking out 76-57.

Robert Jones was huge all game. The senior scored a team high 18 points to lead all Iowa State scorers. The Cyclone’s energy man was 6-7 from the floor and even made some free throws along the way! Tre King who also rebounded from a poor stretch of games, added in 16 points of his own.

Iowa State will now wait the winner of Baylor and Cincinnati and play the night cap in Kansas City tomorrow night. Surely there will be a ton of Iowa State fans headed down I-35 to be part of the action tomorrow night.