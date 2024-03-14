 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iowa State Advances To Big 12 Tournament Semifinals, Knocking Out Kansas State 76-57

Huge night for Robert Jones

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinal- Iowa State vs Kansas State William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State is headed to the Big 12 Semifinals after knocking out 76-57.

Robert Jones was huge all game. The senior scored a team high 18 points to lead all Iowa State scorers. The Cyclone’s energy man was 6-7 from the floor and even made some free throws along the way! Tre King who also rebounded from a poor stretch of games, added in 16 points of his own.

Iowa State will now wait the winner of Baylor and Cincinnati and play the night cap in Kansas City tomorrow night. Surely there will be a ton of Iowa State fans headed down I-35 to be part of the action tomorrow night.

