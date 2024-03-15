Iowa State heads to the Big 12 Championship Game after thumping Baylor, 76-62

Last one out of Ames, turn the lights off.

Iowa State is headed to the Big 12 Championship Game after defeating Baylor 76-62. The Cyclones will take on the top-ranked Houston Cougars for it all.

See ya tomorrow night.



Last one out of Ames grab the lights.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/kfk7qdkvNW — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 16, 2024

Baylor and Iowa State went back and forth for most of the first half with Iowa State holding the lead. After a flagrant foul on Jayden Nunn, Iowa State would grab a 9 point lead and never really look back. The Cyclone lead would even grow to 22 in the second half and Baylor would not get within more than 12.

Keshon Gilbert appears to have returned to his old ways leading Iowa State in scoring with 20 points. Curtis Jones scored 13 points of his own and Tamin Lipsey scored 10 points as well. Outperforming the Baylor guards all night was one of the main catalyst for a Cyclone win tonight.

Iowa State will now face Houston in the rubber match on Saturday night for the Big 12 Tournament title. Tip-off is 5pm CST.