Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Houston Part III - Big 12 Championship

Who: #7 Iowa State (26-7, 13-5 Big 12) vs. #1 Houston (30-3, 15-3 Big 12)

Where: T-Mobile Center (18,500) – Kansas City, Mo.

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 – 5 p.m. CT

Last Time Against Houston: Iowa State and Houston last played one another on February 19th. Houston taking that matchup 73-65 in a hard nosed physical matchup. Iowa State would climb into a deficit in that one but would claw their way back to within 2 before Houston would clamp down and lock the game down. Keshon Gilbert led Iowa State in scoring that night with 17 points.

Houston Player To Watch: None other than Big 12 player of the year Jamal Shead. The Senior is averaging 12 points per game in the Big 12 Tournament and he is the engine that makes the Houston Cougars go. If you can(big if) limit his impact on a game, it gives you a fighting chance against Houston.

Pick Three

1- Iowa State will get out rebounded

2- Tamin Lipsey will lead Iowa State in scoring

3- Sampson will get a technical

What Will Happen

This one is hard to pick. Houston is really good folks, but they keep getting banged up each and every game. The status of big man J’wan Roberts seems in doubt tonight after getting injured on early in the game against Texas Tech but that may be equalized a bit by Hason Ward not appearing the most healthy last night after tweaking something against Kansas State. Both teams play very aggressive defense and some of the wear and tear is showing a bit. Nonetheless this is going to be a war and Iowa State will have a crowd advantage behind them. For the hell of it I am going to take Iowa State by one in this one. No real basketball reason other than Hilton South.

Iowa State - 62

Houston - 61