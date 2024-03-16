Iowa State Wins The Big 12 Tournament Behind Dominant Win Over Houston

Your Iowa State Cyclones are the 2024 Big 12 Tournament Champions! The Cyclones put an absolute beat down on Houston 69-41.

Milan Momcilovic came alive in a big way tonight. The freshman snapped out of a bit of a funk and led the Cyclones in scoring with 18 points. He, Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey were named to the All-Tournament team following the game. Keshon Gilbert was named MVP of the tournament.

Join us in celebrating the best performers of the 2024 Phillips 66 Men's Basketball Championship who have been named to the All-Tournament Team pic.twitter.com/dOFwnbJiVg — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 17, 2024

Iowa State will more than likely be a #2 seed heading into next week and it looks like the Cyclones may find themselves in Omaha in the first round. We will know tomorrow afternoon when the brackets are released.

Go have a beer or 10 Cyclone fans. Your Iowa State Cyclones are Big 12 Tournament Champions!