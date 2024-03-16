 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Iowa State Wins The Big 12 Tournament Behind Dominant Win Over Houston

The Cyclones absolutely bodied Houston

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship- Houston vs Iowa State Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Your Iowa State Cyclones are the 2024 Big 12 Tournament Champions! The Cyclones put an absolute beat down on Houston 69-41.

Milan Momcilovic came alive in a big way tonight. The freshman snapped out of a bit of a funk and led the Cyclones in scoring with 18 points. He, Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey were named to the All-Tournament team following the game. Keshon Gilbert was named MVP of the tournament.

Iowa State will more than likely be a #2 seed heading into next week and it looks like the Cyclones may find themselves in Omaha in the first round. We will know tomorrow afternoon when the brackets are released.

Go have a beer or 10 Cyclone fans. Your Iowa State Cyclones are Big 12 Tournament Champions!

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...