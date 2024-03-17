 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iowa State Selected As A Two Seed In The NCAA Tournament, Will Play South Dakota State In Omaha

Iowa State will play on Thursday in the first round

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship- Houston vs Iowa State Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Following an impressive win over Houston last night to win the Big 12 Tournament, Iowa State has been selected as a two seed and will play in Omaha on Thursday. They will be part of the East region with number one overall seed and defending National Champions UCONN.

The Jackrabbits and Cyclones will square off on Thursday in Omaha. Then sitting in the wings are the Drake Bulldogs if they can get by Washington State. Tip off times will be released later today.

