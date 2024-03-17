Twister Sisters climb to 7 seed, will take on Maryland in opening round of the Tournament

It took the entire thirty-eight minutes of the bracket reveal for them to hear their name be called, but the Cyclones are dancing once again.

'



For the 22nd time in program history, we will play in the NCAA Tournament! More information coming



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/p1svt1xk9P — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 18, 2024

An incredible achievement for a team that is rebounding after all the player turnover from last year, the Cyclones fought and clawed their way off the bubble all the way up to a number seven seed in one of the two Portland regions where they’ll take on the tenth seeded Maryland Terrapins out of the Big 10. Should the Cyclones advance, they’ll likely play second-seeded Stanford in Stanford as the top four seeds host the first two rounds.