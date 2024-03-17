 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twister Sisters climb to 7 seed, will take on Maryland in opening round of the Tournament

By DBragaSports
Syndication: The Ames Tribune Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

It took the entire thirty-eight minutes of the bracket reveal for them to hear their name be called, but the Cyclones are dancing once again.

An incredible achievement for a team that is rebounding after all the player turnover from last year, the Cyclones fought and clawed their way off the bubble all the way up to a number seven seed in one of the two Portland regions where they’ll take on the tenth seeded Maryland Terrapins out of the Big 10. Should the Cyclones advance, they’ll likely play second-seeded Stanford in Stanford as the top four seeds host the first two rounds.

