The Mid-Morning Dump: Iowa State 1 of 22 Teams with Both Men and Women Dancing

It’s a 2 seed for the men and a 7 seed for the women

By CYHusker
WEEEEEE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. Iowa State won the Big 12 Tournament.

2 SEED IN THE EAST. Omaha to start out in a tough East region.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE. Is Iowa State’s first round opponent.

TJ TALKS. TJ Otzelberger talks the draw ISU got.

TWISTER SISTERS. Are a 7 seed, will face Maryland

BROWN AND BELANGER. Talk about their tournament draw.

SOFTBALL LOSS. Iowa State dropped a weekend series.

