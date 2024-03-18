The Mid-Morning Dump: Iowa State 1 of 22 Teams with Both Men and Women Dancing

WEEEEEE ARE THE CHAMPIONS. Iowa State won the Big 12 Tournament.
2 SEED IN THE EAST. Omaha to start out in a tough East region.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE. Is Iowa State’s first round opponent.
TJ TALKS. TJ Otzelberger talks the draw ISU got.
TWISTER SISTERS. Are a 7 seed, will face Maryland
BROWN AND BELANGER. Talk about their tournament draw.
RT if your MBB & WBB teams are BOTH going dancing! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/yuXYy8H8oM— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2024
SOFTBALL LOSS. Iowa State dropped a weekend series.
BREAKING DOWN THE BRACKET. It’s here and it’s beautiful.
MARCH MADNESS. Top winners and losers from Sunday.
RANKING. Each team from 1 to 68.
TEAM RECAP. Nice guide here on each team from ESPN.
BRACKET PREDICTIONS. Tis the season.
TOP CINDERELLA TEAMS. Check out the list.
WOMENS BRACKET. The final product is here.
KIM ENGLISH. Torches the committee after missing the dance.
MOCK DRAFT. Will the Vikings trade into the top 5?
KYRIE. What a game he had last night.
MLB SPRING TRAINING. Updates on players performing well.
