Twister Sisters cap off regular season with win on Senior Day

Senior night for a pair of Cyclones in Hi... Wait. A pair of Cyclones? I thought there were three of them?

4 years wasn’t enough. Let’s run it back, Cyclone Nation ❤️ ️ pic.twitter.com/GmPLpHBiDT — Emily Ryan (@ryan_emily11) March 1, 2024

Oh, oh well that’s a great start to weekend for the Twister Sisters. Let’s see if they could finish it off with a home win for Nyamer Diew and Hannah Belanger.

If there was ever a quarter that perfectly exchanged baskets and empty possessions, the first quarter of this one was about as close as you could get. The first five or so minutes of the game were very much “feeler” minutes these teams had not seen each other this season. Both teams experimented on the offensive end to varying degrees of success. They traded buckets all the way to a 10-10 tie after an A’riel Jackson three pointer. The Bearcats would build on that with a 9-5 run, including a quick seven-point spurt, capped off by a Malea Williams three-pointer to push their lead to four at 19-15. Cyclone Freshman Jalynn Bristow answered that long ball with one of her own in the final offensive possession, getting the Cyclones within one, but the Bearcats’ three-point shooting extending that lead back to four at the horn as A’riel Jackson made her second (the Bearcats’ fourth) of the quarter, this one from LONG distance, ending the first quarter at 22-18, Cincy.

The Cyclones got four quick ones in the second quarter to tie it up, but on the other end, Malea Williams had other plans for how this quarter was going to go. After a Hannah three to take a 25-24 lead, Malea Williams rattled off seven straight points to put the Cyclones back in a hole, this one the largest of the game at six points, 31-25. After a pair of Audi Crooks layups, the Cyclones suddenly went cold. They were held scoreless for around three and a half minutes. Thankfully for the Cyclones, their defense kept them in it over that stretch, only allowing three points, keeping them in it at 34-29 with just under two minutes to go. Jalynn Bristow finally ended the drought with 1:39 to go hitting an open corner three-pointer off the drive and kick by Emily Ryan. Reagan Jackson kept the Cyclones at bay with a layup in the final possession of the half, putting the deficit at four, 36-32, at the break.

Then the third quarter happened. I’m not really sure what Coach Fennelly had to say at the break, but whatever it was, it worked. Emily Ryan found Audi Crooks in the opening ten seconds of the half, and it was far from the last time Crooks would make an impact. She rattled off the first six points of the half, getting the Cyclones the lead back at 38-36. Hannah Belanger then added onto the run with a trailing 3-pointer in transition as Ryan found Jackson who kicked it back out to her. Even still, the run was not over. The Cyclones continued to roll on the offensive end, scoring another five points on top of that, turning a four-point halftime deficit into a ten-point lead in just over three and a half minutes. From then until the final two minutes, Cincinnati kept the deficit right around 10, hanging tough from the opening run from Crooks and the Cyclones, but Hannah Belanger was keen on ending this one as early as possible. Despite a couple open looks that didn’t fall, Belanger got the shooter’s roll on a pair of late three pointers, sandwiching an Audi Crooks layup, including one at the horn, pushing the Cyclone lead up to it’s largest of the day at fifteen, 60-45.

As has been the case for many of the games comfortably in hand for the final quarter, the Cyclones focused up more on the defensive end, forcing Cincinnati into tough looks and long possessions, limiting the amount of points they could even score to try and come back. Couple that with Emily Ryan’s ability to dribble in and around traffic, and the Twister Sisters comfortably closed this one out over the final ten minutes, securing their fourth win in a row to close the regular season heading into the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, currently projected as a #9 seed.

