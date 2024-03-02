Iowa State Hangs On, Beats UCF 60-52

The Iowa State Cyclones held off UCF, winning by a final score of 60-52. It was a frantic game, and was far from their best performance, but they still won and covered.

Adversity hit early on, as senior center Robert Jones went out early in the first half with a head/neck injury sustained while diving for a loose ball. He would check out to be evaluated but thankfully would return.

Iowa State would take a 36-29 lead into the halftime break in what was mostly a frantic first half. Tre King was the leading scorer in the first half, pouring in 11 points with a combo of dunks and jump shots. Shooting was exceptional in the first half, with the ‘Clones shooting 59% from 2 and 40% from deep. For the game, Iowa State shot 45.7% from 2 and 23.8% from deep.

Tre King led the Cyclones with 16, while Momcilovic, Curtis Jones, Keshon Gilbert each scored 11. Gilbert had a rough game, turning it over 9 times and looking out of sorts all game long. We would redeem himself well with a key steal and and-one bucket late to ice the game.

Turnovers would be the story of the game, as Iowa State coughed it up 10 times in the first half and UCF gave the ‘Clones 14 turnovers in return, with each team ending with 17 and 22 turnovers, respectively.

Jaylin Sellers led the scoring effort for the Knights, scoring 10 first half points en route to finishing with 13 points.

UCF shot well as a whole, going a scorching 52% from 2 during the first half before ending the game shooting 42.6%. They did not connect on many from long range, making only 1 three on the day.