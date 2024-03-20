The DPI: 2024

The DPI

The fourth iteration, and for what it's worth, I think it’s the best version yet. If you’re new here the DPI is my home-made power index, I use throughout the college basketball season. Come March, I’ve been tracking 35-40 teams every week since mid-January.

The formula this year is very similar to last years. The only difference is, the DPI now calculates team ft%, to the dismay of Houston and Iowa State fans, and slightly less weight is put on SOS and SOR.

Each stat/ranking, all 17 of them, are weighted and come out with an index number on the other end.

Here’s the recipe.

Scoring margin - 10%

Rebound Margin - 10%

Turnover Margin - 10%

KP Adjusted Offense - 7.5%

KP Adjusted Defense - 7.5%

Strength of Record (SOR) - 10%

Strength of Schedule (SOS) - 10%

3-pt% Offense - 2%

2-pt% Offense - 2%

3-pt% Defense - 2%

2-pt% Defense - 2%

FT% Offense - 2%

Offensive effective fg% - 5%

Defensive effective fg% - 5%

KenPom Ranking - 5%

ESPN BPI - 5%

Net Ranking - 5%

Scoring margin, rebounding margin, and turnover margin are the three wisemen of this equation. I’ve been using those three metrics for picking my bracket since I was in middle school.

SOS historically has really hurt mid majors, but SOR has done a great job of offsetting the P6 bias. For example, Gonzaga and Utah St have really solid SOR’s but worse SOS than the majority of P6 schools to no fault of their own.

The team shooting % are more for matchup purposes than deciding how good a team is than actually forecasting a team’s success in March. Texas A&M has dreadful shooting numbers but are clearly a good enough team to get in the tournament, that is why they are weighted so lightly.

The KP, BPI, and NET are stabilizers. They give each team a 15% weight of what three separate metrics rank them as a sum of their analytics.

What’s The Point?

Said my girlfriend after the third consecutive hour of me manually putting numbers into a spreadsheet. Now the DPI is no golden ticket to a perfect bracket, more of a tool to see how strong/weak a team is against a potential upset. However, the bracket I filled out last year that went strictly by the DPI numbers, finished in the top 3% of all brackets on ESPN.

The point is, if this helps you, that’s awesome, that’s why I do this. If it screws you over, please send your complaints to the selection committee for not letting DPI do a better job with the matchups they made.

Also, before we get into this, a special shoutout to Danny Brennan and Levi Stevenson who have both been instrumental in making the formula, making it look pretty and teaching me how to navigate Google Sheets which is a tireless endeavor.

Break It Down

Alright, just like last year, I’m not going to go through all 68 teams. I’m going to show you the title contenders, fraud alerts, darkhorse teams, and Cinderellas. For two years in a row, I’ve been right on having the winning team in this list. Don’t let me down 2024.

Title Contenders Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value 1 UConn East 1 23 4 Auburn East 2 26.8 2 Arizona West 3 30.1 2 Tennesse Midwest 4 31.7 1 Houston South 5 35.6 5 Gonzaga Midwest 6 39.7 4 Duke South 7 42.2

One of these seven teams will be cutting down the nets in Phoenix. Notably, no Purdue and no North Carolina. Now last year, was a bit weird. Tennesse and UCLA were 2 and 3 in DPI rankings but both had major injuries coming into the tournament, so I disqualified them from this list last year. Houston is a little banged up, but for the most part, these teams are all healthy and at full strength.

We also have a 5 seed and two 4 seeds on here. Auburn really reminds me of UCONN last year. A team that is metrically way better than their seed line, but Auburn does have a much tougher path at first glimpse than UCONN did last year. On top of that UCONN had a better Q1 record last year, but you could look at that as Auburn is due to win some tough games.

Arizona and Tennessee have both been at the 1 spot in DPI at certain points in the season this year. Both had early and somewhat embarrassing exits from their conference tournaments, but they have very few weaknesses while being extremely solid across the board.

Houston is the first team on this list with a clear DPI weakness: team ft%, 2-pt% offense, and offensive effective field goal %. The Cougars are sub 220 in all of those. To be fair, they’re top 5 in scoring margin, turnover margin, adj. D, SOR, 2-pt% defense, defensive effective fg%, KP, BPI, and NET. So out of the 17 subsets I use, Houston is top 5 in the country in more than half of them. That’s nuts.

Gonzaga and Duke are kind of my ultimate sleepers. I kind of wish Gonzaga had a quieter first round game as a 6 or a 7 seed. Their matchup with 31-3 McNeese State led by Shahada Wells will be must-see TV. Every year, two of my favorite DPI teams have to face each other in the first round, and this is that dreaded matchup. I could see both of these teams going to the Elite 8, but one of them will lose in the first round. That’s March for ‘ya.

Duke has so much damn potential. An explosive three headed dragon of a backcourt in Roach, Proctor and McCain, a classic Dook heel player in Kyle Filipowski, the only thing that’s missing is Coach K taking time away from the team after dropping a few bad games for a “medical emergency”. Duke also is on a collision course with Houston in the Sweet 16, I think the winner of that game will be in the Final 4.

Frauds

Not so fast my friends, if you’re feeling trigger happy on upset picks, or if you see your national title winner in this section... watch out.

Frauds Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value 1 Purdue Midwest 9 44.6 3 Baylor West 15 58.3 3 Marquette South 18 60.3 2 Illinois East 19 61.4 4 Kansas Midwest 23 63 5 Wisconsin South 29 69.5

Purdue is less fraudulent than last year, but still frauds. Their guard play is better but not at the level of some of the other contenders. Braden Smith might be a little banged up, and Zach Edey is (just) tall. The Boilermakers turn the ball over and don’t force many at all. They are a much improved three-point shooting team, I think that’s why their ceiling is higher, but if you turn it over, it’s hard to get shots up when the other team has the ball in transition.

I don’t think Baylor is a bad team as much as they got a tough matchup IF New Mexico beats Clemson. Baylor’s DPI index number is 58.3, New Mexico is 58.9. (Clemson’s index number is 75) On top of that two of Baylor’s best players are freshmen in Yves Missi and Ja’Kober Walter. Unless you’re 2011 Kentucky, which Baylor is not, you need upper classmen to lead you in March.

We’re going to lump Marquette and Kansas together. Both have injury questions heading into the tournament, and both have some major flaws. Tyler Kolek’s medical condition is unknown by just about everyone. It was also announced on Tuesday, Kevin McCullar will not play in March Madness this year. Marquette is 301st in rebounding margin and can easily get eaten alive on the boards, even by bad teams. Kansas is a bad 3-point shooting team, and their spacing all year has been bad. Gradey Dick isn’t going through those warmup lines anymore. (Or Brooklyn Net, Jalen Wilson, go Nets)

Dark Horses

I hate when ESPN talking heads get asked to pick a Cinderella and they pick a 10 seed upsetting a 7 seed. Drake, for example, is a dark horse. If you don’t know Drake is a really good basketball team, you haven’t been watching them. Here’s a few teams that have a lower seed than DPI would have them BUT not quite obscure enough to be Cinderellas.

Dark Horses Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value 6 BYU East 10 44.6 11 New Mexico West 16 58.9 9 TCU Midwest 20 51.5 10 Colorado South 31 71 10 Drake East 33 73.3

Those pesky Mormons. I have been very vocal about not liking the draw that Iowa State got. BYU is a big part of that. I’m convinced the Cougars were constructed in a lab under a mountain in Utah to beat the Iowa State Cyclones. Aly Khalifa getting 9 assists 15 feet from the basket is my hell. BYU is one of the premier 2-pt% offenses in the country, and when they’re draining 3’s they transform into a juggernaut. They rebound incredibly well and take care of the ball. BYU is a bad matchup for a lot of teams, especially Iowa State.

New Mexico has a little too much heat for my liking. It seems like they’re the most popular double-digit seed to make the sweet 16 but there’s good reason for that. In my opinion, they’re a better team than Clemson straight-up. They’re 7th in the country in turnover margin and want to speed you out of control. By contrast, Clemson is 250th in turnover margin, what could go wrong there?

TCU v Utah St is another matchup I dread. I could see either of those teams giving Purdue a big scare. TCU is as painfully simple as: Are they making shots? DPI has TCU closer to a 5 seed. I think TCU and Texas would’ve been seeded much higher if they played in any conference besides the Big 12. Does iron sharpen iron, or are they worn down from an 18-game schedule from Hell? Also, Utah St. has a guy named Great Osobor, if that name isn’t built for March I don’t know what is.

Then we have two 10 seeds in Colorado and Drake. Pending a Colorado victory over Boise St. tonight, Colorado has all the talent to compete with anyone. The Buffaloes are top 15 in rebounding margin and a top 5 three-point shooting team. They are, however, 310th in turnover margin. BUT Florida and Boise St. both have very good rebounding margins, and very bad turnover margins, it’s kind of the same team thrice.

Drake, why do we gotta do this? I knew strikingly little about this team until I went to St. Louis for Arch Madness and came out of it thoroughly impressed. There’s a lot more to this team than Tucker DeVries. Darnell Brodie is a force on the interior, Conor Enright is an ultimate ‘love him if he’s on your team, hate him if you’re playing against him’ and Atin Wright can drop 30 in the blink of an eye. They’re the best defensive rebounding team in the country, and don’t turn the ball over. That’s a tough cocktail for an opposing offense that can go dormant.

The Cinderellas

Oh baby, to qualify you have to be a 12 seed or lower. Oregon as an 11 seed isn’t a Cinderella that’s just an annoying bid stealer that sneaked in when no one was looking. These are the schools you haven’t watched until conference tournament week, and even then, you probably missed a few of these. Shout out to last year for Fairleigh Dickinson being the 64th best team according to DPI (dead last) after Dayton. PURDONT do it again.

Cinderellas Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value 12 James Madison South 26 68.1 12 Grand Canyon West 27 68.7 13 Samford Midwest 47 99.4 14 Morehead St East 54 132.5 15 Long Beach St West 62 168.8 16 Grambling St Midwest 68 242.2

James Madison and GCU are my favorite 12 seeds, one of them just got a tough draw in the first round. Let’s start with the Dukes of JMU who are 31-3 with the 293rd best SOS. JMU is 14th in turnover margin and have the 2nd best 3-pt% defense in the country. Whether that’s from playing really bad teams, or actually being really good at those things, kind of hard to tell. This might be one of the only times a 12 seed has a better DPI than a 5 seed. JMU is ranked at 26th, Wiscy at 29th. Drake was awfully close to Miami last year, and then Miami made a Final Four so...

GCU also has a great DPI, only problem is Saint Mary’s has a much better one. Grand Canyon is a classic ‘good at everything, bad at nothing’. Really the only stat where they’re elite is 2-pt% defense, 10th best in the country. Unfortunately, the ‘Lopes have to play St. Mary’s. An elite defense themselves, with a great back court between Aiden Mahaney and Augustas Marciulionis (Full disclosure, had to copy and paste that name.)

Get ready to speak Bucky Ball. Beyond a great nickname, Samford has supersonic tempo, incredible turnover margin AND top 20 in 3-pt, 2-pt and offensive effective fg%. Pretty bad time for Kansas to lose their best defender in Kevin McCullar. The Bulldogs are gonna push the pace from the the jump and try to score a 100. They also have a guy who is 5’2, so that’s funny.

Everybody loves Morehead. Illinois is a very sexy Elite 8 pick after Terrance Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask had a coming out party of sorts in the Big Ten tournament. Are the Illini a little too hot? It’s giving 2015 Iowa State. I think Shannon’s game is heavily dependent upon officiating, and this Illinois team turns it over every time they sneeze. Meanwhile, Morehead St. has 4 seniors in their starting lineup including a matchup nightmare forward in Riley Minix. Also, the Eagles have been resting for 12 days going into this game, Illinois played on Sunday, if that counts for anything.

You’re fired! Long Beach St. is strictly on here for storyline purposes. Dan Monson, long time coach of The Beach, got fired but said he didn’t want to quit on his team and asked to coach the remainder of the conference tournament. Well, well, well. Arizona lost to a 15 seed last year, and ESPN would have a field day with a fired coach making it to the round of 32. This one is a bit of a pipe dream, but the juice is there.

Grambling St, yes, the team Iowa St. beat 92-37 earlier this year, is the worst remaining team. Funny enough Purdue played the worst team left in the field and lost a year ago. If Montana St wins tonight, Wagner will have the, honor? of being the worst, which seems fitting for a team from Staten Island. Nonetheless, Grambling St., even with a DPI of 242.2, technically have a chance against Purdue.

Cyclones

Well, you’ve made it this far. Iowa St. had a sub 40 DPI in mid-February, but the offensive drought towards the end of the regular season hurt them quite a bit. Iowa State is top 10 in scoring margin, turnover margin, KenPom Adj. D, and SOR. Team ft% is by far their worst mark at 280th, and their 109th best for offensive effective fg% doesn’t do them many favors.

Iowa State Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value Seed Team Region DPI Rank DPI Value 2 Iowa State East 11 46.8

Iowa State matches up well against South Dakota St., Washington St., and Illinois. I’d argue nobody matches up well against UCONN or Auburn if it comes to that though. The East region is loaded by DPI standards. Six of the top 20 teams are in the East. Iowa State has the most difficult path of any 2 seed.

BUT if it’s one team that can make it happen, it’s this resilient group. Iowa State is gonna be a tough out, especially with the limited time to prep and scout. Unless you’ve played Iowa State or Houston, you won’t be prepared for the physicality of that game. This is the highest Iowa State has been in the DPI era going into March Madness, so here’s to hoping.

Another year, another DPI. Here’s the master sheet, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, cue the CBS March Madness intro, and let’s have ourselves a tournament folks.