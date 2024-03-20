The Mid-Morning Dump: Thursday Couldn’t Come Sooner

AND SO IT BEGINS The guys head out to Omaha just days before.
Headed West. #Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/IzOysGJ3Lj— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 19, 2024
OUR GUY Lipsey becomes the first All-American in the TJ era.
Iowa State Men's Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 19, 2024
The is an AP All-American.
#Cyclones | #C5C | @TaminLipsey
LETS DO IT AGAIN Lets keep the good vibes going with our athletics in KC.
Kansas City bound!— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) March 19, 2024
pic.twitter.com/9Y8uzen2UZ
THAT WAS BAD Virginia certainly did not prove themselves last night to the public.
"[The committee] made a mistake putting Virginia into the NCAA Tournament. Every bracketologist was saying it. They go out and play like this. It's unwatchable basketball the way they played today on national TV."— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 20, 2024
@wallyball pic.twitter.com/QwfrZgz86X
OHHHHH? The old commit, make the money, and leave again trick. Respect.
Kadyn Proctor expected to leave Iowa, re-enter transfer portal: Sourceshttps://t.co/PJbGvaqpXl— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) March 19, 2024
BASEBALL IS BACK Couldn’t be more MLV to have their first game at 3am in the morning.
#SeoulSeries Game 1@Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/pvhFOtTzhw— MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2024
