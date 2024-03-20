 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Thursday Couldn’t Come Sooner

Who isn’t excited for some March Madness!

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

AND SO IT BEGINS The guys head out to Omaha just days before.

OUR GUY Lipsey becomes the first All-American in the TJ era.

LETS DO IT AGAIN Lets keep the good vibes going with our athletics in KC.

Around the Country

THAT WAS BAD Virginia certainly did not prove themselves last night to the public.

OHHHHH? The old commit, make the money, and leave again trick. Respect.

BASEBALL IS BACK Couldn’t be more MLV to have their first game at 3am in the morning.

