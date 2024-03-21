Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ South Dakota State - NCAA 1st Round

Last Time Out

The Cyclones played their best game of the season, absolutely demolishing the previously number 1 ranked Houston 69-41 to win the Big 12 tournament. Milan Momcilovic found his 3 point stroke and led the way with 18 points. Keshon Gilbert had 16 points and 6 rebounds and Hasan Ward chipped in 13 points off the bench. It was a 2nd half blowout, with Iowa State outscoring Houston 39-18.

The reward for that effort? The NCAA selection committee gave Iowa State a 2 seed for the tournament with a sub-regional placement in Omaha that we all asked for. The downside? The Cyclones are only the 8th overall seed in the tournament, leaving them in the East Regional with number 1 overall seed and defending national champion Connecticut.



About South Dakota State

TJ Otzelberger’s former school enters the tournament at 22-12 overall and won the Summit League tournament to earn their ticket to the Big Dance. Eric Henderson, who succeeded TJ in 2019, is still the head coach and has now led SDSU to the tournament 4 times. This program has a reputation of being a very strong mid-major that plays great offense and is capable of pulling upsets in the tournament. That reputation hasn’t quite played out yet as they still have never won an NCAA Tournament game.

This year’s team is ranked 134th in the country on Kenpom and is also ranked 134th in offensive efficiency. It’s not bad for sure, but against Iowa State’s number 1 ranked defense they could have problems. Defensively they rank 163rd and are slightly above average at not turning the ball over. Where Iowa State struggles at defending 3 point shots, somehow SDSU is worse. Opponents shoot a lot of 3s against their defense and make 35% of them. Against high major competition, this team lost to Kansas State and UCF in back-to-back games early in the season.



Opponent Player to Watch

Zeke Mayo is the Jackrabbits’ best player. The 2023-2024 Summit League player of the year averaged 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this year while shooting 39% from 3 point range. He also leads the team with 3.5 assists per game. He’s an NBA caliber player and definitely a high-major level guard. Thankfully he is a 6’4” combo guard that should play right into Iowa State’s defensive wheelhouse. Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert should be guarding him and attempting to take the ball away all game. Mayo struggled, going just 4-10 from the floor and scoring 11 points against Kansas State in November.



Pick Three

Milan Momcilovic makes at least three 3s Keshon Gilbert leads the team in scoring Iowa State forces 20+ turnovers



What Will Happen

I would not be surprised if Iowa State gets off to a slow start in this game. However, Mike Daum isn’t walking through the door for South Dakota State. This one will be ugly until the under 12 media timeout in the first half. Iowa State will pull away by forcing a few turnovers and hold the Jackrabbits under 25 points in the first half. There will be one run in the 2nd half, because March, but this should be a comfortable Iowa State victory behind a home crowd in Omaha to advance to the 2nd round.

Iowa State - 71

South Dakota State - 51



Game Notes

The Matchup: (2) Iowa State (27-7) vs. (15) South Dakota State (22-12)

Where: Omaha, Nebraska - CHI Health Center

When: Thursday, March 21st, 6:35pm CST

Spread: Iowa State -16.5 | O/U 135.5

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App | Talent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: truTV | Talent: Tom McCarthy (PxP), Deb Antonelli & Avery Johnson (Analysts)

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com