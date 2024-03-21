The DBPI: 2024

Now, you might be thinking to yourself, didn’t I already read an article detailing analytics for every title contender, fraud, dark horse, Cinderella, and then Iowa State and their chances at going far in this tournament? Yes, yes you did. But that was for the men’s bracket. Inspired by my guy Dylan, I decided to take his formula for the ‘DPI’ and, with a few tweaks (mostly because KenPom doesn’t have a women’s ranking) make the ‘DBPI’ (DBrags Power Index) to see a few things.

If that formula could and would translate at all to the women’s game If there was really a team that could compete with South Carolina this year If this formula could finally help me win a dang bracket pool

So, without further adieu, let’s dive into the numbers, shall we? Starting with the best of the best:

Title Contenders

Title Contenders DBPI Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value 1 South Carolina 1 66.175 3 UConn 2 82.425 2 Notre Dame 3 125.775 1 Texas 4 145.7 3 LSU 5 160.45 2 Stanford 6 170.425

The DBPI predicts that if you’ve got one of these six teams cutting down the nets come April, you’re doing something right. Which is hopefully a good sign for the algorithm, since no team seeded higher than a 3 has ever cut down the nets. So now, lets dive into each one of these six teams and answer the first question I posed to myself when making this spreadsheet.

Clearly South Carolina is separated from the rest of the teams. So no, there isn’t really a team that’s comparable to them, at least not at first glance. There is something about this UConn team that screams “A 3 seed was probably too low” though. They come in at #2 in the DPI, trailing South Carolina by about 16 points. Given that the drop from #2 to #3 is over 40 points, I guess we should maybe think about this UConn team making a deep run, despite their “lower” seeding.

Moving down the list here, Notre Dame and Hannah Hidalgo really got hosed. They’re the #3 team in the DBPI, yet they’ve been put as the #2 seed in South Carolina’s bracket. 2 teams that could easily be duking it out in the national title game will meet, if at all, in the Elite 8 with a trip to the final four on the line. A rough draw for a team that’s coming off FIVE straight game over Top 25 teams, winning all five of them. Notre Dame is hot right now, but are they hot enough?

The committee did get something right, however. Texas winning the Big 12 Championship and vaulting into the fourth #1 spot is something that the DBPI agreed with. They’ve been dominant as ever in the Big 12, and they haven’t even had their best player, Rori Harmon, who tore her ACL during practice back in December. Regardless of that, Madison Booker has shown, even as a freshman, she has the capability to lead this team to greatness. Don’t be surprised if Texas makes a run into the final four as that final #1 seed.

As for LSU and Stanford, rounding out the contenders list, something just feels odd. Analytically, this LSU team is top five in the nation, but watching them play, even with the additions of Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow in the transfer portal, this team just doesn’t “feel” like a team that will make a run. Despite that, they’ve got all the talent in the world, a coach that will do whatever it takes to win, and a fire lite under them after being beaten down (pun intended) by South Carolina in the SEC Title game. They’ve also got the added bonus of being in Iowa’s region this year. What a game that would be to get to the final four. As for Stanford, they’ve also got plenty of talent, but in a conference as loaded as the Pac-12 has been (6 teams in the top 21 of the last AP Poll), it almost feels like they’ve been a little overshadowed by the JuJu Watkins’ of the world. This team, led by Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen is still just as talented as ever, and boy do they know how to win. Add on the bonus of potentially feeling slighted by the committee and being slid down to the #2 seed line, this team could be primed and ready to make a run.

Frauds

I can already hear the fans of teams in this section, so lets just get into it

Frauds Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value 1 Iowa 11 214.3 1 USC 13 227.475 2 Ohio State 17 251.125 5 Oklahoma 26 324.725

So, there aren’t really a ton of “frauds” in this tournament. I’m considering a “fraud” to be a team seeded 5 or higher that doesn’t really belong on the seed line (at least analytically) by at least a full seed. There were some other drop offs later on, but calling an 8 seed a “fraud” just didn’t feel right, so we’ll stick with these teams for now.

Alright, so let’s just address the elephant in the room. Yes, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are frauds. They can score with the best of them, they can shoot the lights out from the perimeter, they play a fast, fun style of basketball. But they do not guard a lick. They’re worse than 150th in FG% defense and 3pt % Defense and all the way down at 317 in scoring defense. While some of that has to do with the fact that they’ve played in the Big 10 (yes, those are all traits of most of the top B1G teams), it just feels like this team could run into the same situation they did last year in the National Title game where once the opposing team gets hot, frustrates them a bit, they just can’t get a stop and they give up 100 points and Caitlin isn’t enough to keep up. If they just had Phil Parker, maybe they’d be in the contenders group.

Okay, so remember what you just read for Iowa? Just copy and paste it here for Ohio State. Pretty much copy and paste it for most of the Big 10 teams. Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana, Nebraska. They’re all just varying levels of the same team.

It’s hard to really pinpoint what USC’s problem is. They played in the best conference in women’s basketball (6 teams in the top 21 of the AP Poll) and rank relatively well in everything aside from 3pt % defense (164th), pace (166th), and scoring defense (113th). I think the real problem for USC is that, other than the teams they’ve played against, they don’t really have anything that they’re truly elite in. They’re sort of a “Jack of all Trades” team that will have to play teams that are just better versions of them at something, and I worry about this team’s ability to truly stand out in a long tournament setting. JuJu Watkins is a hell of a player though, so while USC are “frauds” by the metrics, I still suspect they’ll be just fine for a while.

Lastly we have Oklahoma. The Sooners won the Big 12 regular season, but were taken down by the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 tournament. As such, the Sooners dropped all the way to a 5 seed. The real thing that stands out to me, though, about the Sooners is that they’re the fifth best Big 12 team in the DBPI. They don’t shoot the 3 ball well (148th), their scoring defense is abysmal (266th), and they turn the ball over a lot more than they force turnovers as they have the 186th best turnover margin. The Sooners still come in 26th in the DBPI, but their first round matchup (12th seeded Florida Gulf Coast) ranks just a few spots behind them at 31st. I’m not saying there will be an upset there, as FGCU is just Oklahoma Lite, but it will certainly be a “5 vs. 12” matchup that should have some eyes on it.

Dark Horses

Dark Horses Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value 4 Gonzaga 7 177.825 5 Baylor 8 186.275 4 Kansas State 9 199.1 8 Alabama 26 313.1 10 Marquette 33 353.2

We’ve got some great Dark Horses here in the tournament, kicked off by the Zags. Gonzaga has great metrics across the board, maybe helped out a bit by the West Coast Conference, but they’ve been so good at everything, that I really don’t think it matters. They check in as a 4 seed by the committee, but the DBPI has them all the way up at #7 overall. Elite statistics across the board, aside from FG% defense at 140, and oh by the way, the same number of quad one wins as one of our other dark horse teams.

That team is Baylor. The Bears checked in at #8 overall despite being a 5 seed in the eyes of the committee. The Bears are the 2nd highest rated Big 12 team by the DBPI, only behind Texas sitting up in the Top 4. Baylor may not be the undefeated juggernaut that they were a handful of years ago, but don’t let those 7 losses fool you. 6 of the 7 came to tournament teams, and they come into the tournament hot, despite the loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament, winning 6 of their last 7 games.

Joining them in the dark horse group is Kansas State. There’s really not much more to say here than Ayoka Lee is really really good at basketball. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they do come into the tournament quite averagely. 5-6 over their last 11 games, all six losses coming to tournament teams (2 to Texas, 2 to Iowa State, 1 to Oklahoma, 1 to Kansas). Thankfully for the Wildcats, they did do enough in the early season, including splitting a pair of matchups with the Iowa Hawkeyes, to keep them on that four line, meaning they’ll get some home games to start the tournament assuming they can hold serve. If they get back to their early season form, this team will certainly be primed to make a deep run.

Alabama has the unfortunate draw here of being a dark horse that has to line up in the second round with a one seed. Certainly not impossible that they upset Texas (assuming they get by Florida State in the 8v9 game), but it would be quite the impressive feat, probably led by Sarah Ashlee Barker. The senior guard is averaging 17 points per game this year, leading a trio of double-digit scorers for the Crimson Tide.

Marquette just needs to avoid UConn. The Golden Eagles have 8 losses on the year by a combined 104 points. 3 of those 8 are to UConn by a combined 86 points. 5 losses by 18 points to teams that don’t have Paige Bueckers isn’t a bad resume by any means, and Marquette has a chance to make some noise, even as a 10 seed.

Cinderellas

Cinderellas Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value 10 UNLV 16 240.05 12 South Dakota St 23 312.625 11 Middle Tennesse St 28 328.55 9 Princeton 29 334.825 12 FGCU 31 348.95 11 Green Bay 34 353.225

So, unfortunately for the vast majority of these teams, the parity in the women’s game just isn’t quite what it is in the men’s game. Hopefully as the women’s game continues to grow and gain popularity, we’ll start to see that, but for now, seeds 9 and up have a combined record in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament of 206-928, a winning percentage of just 18%. While the 14, 15, and 16 seeds have combined for just 1 win (16th seeded Harvard in 1998), of the others, only the 9 seed even has more than 50 total wins. Will we see a Cinderella at the Big Dance this year? I don’t know for certain, but if there’s going to be one, it’ll likely come from this group.

Twister Sisters

Alright, so after reading all of that, how does Iowa State stack up with the rest of the field?

Twister Sisters Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value Seed Team DBPI Rank DBPI Value 7 Iowa State 32 352.575

Honestly, the Cyclones stack up pretty well with where the committee sat them. The Cyclones could’ve been anywhere from a 7 to a 9 seed, and they actually got the better end of that, meaning they avoid a 1 seed should they advance past 10th seeded Maryland. Iowa State slots in as the 32nd ranked team in the DBPI, while Maryland sits just outside the Top 40 at 41st. Here’s how the two stack up against each other:

Iowa State vs, Maryland Stat Iowa State Maryland Stat Iowa State Maryland Scoring Margin 86 118 Rebound Margin 10 117 Turnover Margin 342 135 NET SOS 29 7 NET Rating 31 32 RPI Rating 24 32 Ast/TO Ratio 34 57 FG% Offense 16 52 3pt% Offense 10 27 Scoring Offense 34 20 Scoring Defense 247 327 FT% Offense 118 36 FG% Defense 73 224 3pt% Defense 220 157 ELO Rating 19 50 Pace 88 22 NET Q1 Wins 16 20 True Shooting % 15 65 NET Q1 Win % 26 50 Total Rebounding % 11 102

Expect both of these teams to score quite a bit. Both teams play really well offensively both inside and out, and neither team plays particularly great defense, both outside the top 240. The key here will be if Iowa State can really take advantage of their superior rebounding while limiting their turnovers. The Cyclones rely more on getting stops on contested shots than they do forcing turnovers, but with Maryland also struggling in that department, the Cyclones will need to take advantage of that. This should be a great 7/10 matchup with plenty of scoring. A great one to spend your Friday evening watching.

The Cyclones’ season may very well already be a success in the eyes, of many, myself included, but selfishly, I just really want to see Cameron Brink vs. Audi Crooks in that second round. Hopefully the Cyclones will still be in this thing by Friday night.

Thanks for tuning in to the first edition of the DBPI. Thanks to Dylan for starting this whole thing. Hopefully I’ll continue getting better at the formulas and the women’s game can continue growing with all the great athletes we’ve got across the board this weekend. Best of luck in your brackets this year, folks! And remember, if you follow this formula and do well, I get all the credit, but if you follow this and do poorly, the committee just did a poor job creating matchups. Have a great weekend!