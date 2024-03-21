Iowa State Throttles South Dakota State Advances To The Round Of 32

Iowa State takes care of business against South Dakota State 82-65 to advance to the Round of 32 on Saturday. The Cyclones now way the winner of Washington State and Drake.

Iowa State was led by Milan Momcilovic who tossed in 19 points on 8-15 shooting. Tamin Lipsey added in 17 points with 7 assists and Keshon Gilbert scored 15 points of his own. Attention now turns to the health of both Tamin Lipsey and Hason Ward. Both were banged up towards the end of the game and were promptly taken out for the night.

Iowa State will play on Saturday against the winner of Drake and Washington State as previously mentioned. Tip off time to be announced later.