Crooks leads second largest comeback in NCAA Tournament history, Cyclones head to Second Round

Tournament time for the Twister Sisters. Taking on a not-so-unfamiliar foe (at least from a coaching perspective) in the Maryland Terrapins. A great 7/10 matchup in the first round out in Stanford, California. And boy did it live up to the hype.

If you were to compile every awful first quarter in the history of awful first quarters, this one would still probably be worse. The Cyclones put up a respectable 20 points, but the Terrapins simply could not miss. Maryland started the game 3-3 from the floor including a pair of threes from Bri McDaniel and Shyanne Sellers, to jump out to an 8-4 lead, but that was merely the beginning of the scoring. Faith Masonius added a pair of layup to push the lead to 12-6 before Allie Kubek began her incredible night. She canned her first triple of the night with 5:44 to go in the quarter, pushing the lead to 15-6. The Terps were already 3-3 from deep. Kubek would go on to make another pair of three pointers, including one with 3:46 to go in the quarter, pushing the lead to 23-15. Despite the Cyclones’ best efforts, the Terps were stuck with the throttle down, foot to the floor, on pace for over 100. The Cyclone defense continued to get picked apart as the quarter wound down, as Masonius knocked down back-to-back buckets inside, before Kelsey Joens stopped the bleeding at the horn. It was an offensive explosion, 33-20 Terps, after one.

The scoring cooled off to start the second quarter as the Cyclones attempted to mount the comeback. They got it down to nine points using a 7-0 run before Allie Kubek once again stepped outside the perimeter and knocked down a triple at the 4:32 mark, pushing the lead back to twelve at 41-29. The Cyclones struggled over the next few minutes as Kubek continued to stay perfect from the floor, and, with a pair of free throws, pushed the lead to its largest at 50-30. Audi Crooks got an late bucket with a foul (she made the FT) and then Hannah Belanger knocked down her first three of the night, getting the deficit down to sixteen at 52-36.

Then something clicked.

I’m not sure if it was the halftime speech from Fennelly, or the switching of sides, or what, but the Cyclones’ offense sparked to life immediately as Belanger kept her rhythm from the end of the first half, knocking down a second three. Emily Ryan got in on the three-point action shortly after, and a pair of layups down low were the makings of a 10-3 run to get the deficit down to single digits in the first two minutes and change. The teams hit a bit of a lull over the next few minutes as we headed to the official timeout with 4:47 to go. The final 4:47 was as good of a 5-mintue stretch that Audi Crooks and Kelsey Joens have played all year. Joens and Crooks combined to score 14 of the final 15 points of the quarter and the Cyclones’ defense limited the Terps’ offensive presence to just 7 points and we headed into the final frame all locked up at 66.

From there, the Cyclones continued to press on the offensive end. They continued to feed Audi Crooks down low and, with that, continued to take advantage of the open looks outside. The one time that Maryland was able to regain the lead, 72-71, the Cyclones immediately answered. Crooks and Ryan combined for seven straight points after the one-point deficit to put the Cyclones back up two possessions at 78-72 with 5:27 to go. Jakia Brown and Allie Kubek kept the Terps in striking distance, closing the game to 80-77, before an unsung hero stepped up for the Cyclones. Nyamer Diew, who played an incredibly important role over the course of the game, stepped up and buried her lone three-pointer of the game, pushing the lead back to six with 4:27 left. With the defensive adjustments to keep Maryland off the scoreboard (at least as much as possible) and the unstoppable presence down low in Audi Crooks, the Cyclones were able to close out their first round game vs. Maryland with a 93-86 victory. Audi Crooks tallied up a career-high 40 points and 12 rebounds on 18-20 shooting, while Emily Ryan added a season-high 14 assists. Somehow, someway, the Twister Sisters found a way to complete their third 15+ point comeback of the season.

They’ll dance once again on Sunday, where they’ll take on the winner of Stanford and Norfolk State.

