Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Washington State - Round of 32

Last Time Out

Iowa State took care of business against South Dakota State 82-65 to this afternoon. The Cyclones were led by Milan Momcilovic who tossed in 19 points on 8-15 shooting. Tamin Lipsey added in 17 points with 7 assists and Keshon Gilbert scored 15 points of his own.

About Washington State

Washington State has a record of 25-9 and finished second in the Pac 12 regular season standings. Their biggest wins of the season are their upset wins over Arizona. The Cougars are top 25 in defense and top 70 on offense according to KenPom. They are the tallest team in the country and they play defense like it. They don’t get out and run very often so they don’t pressure you in a ton of ways offensively. When they get to the free throw line they struggle there as well. Straight up defense and packing in the paint seem like a good way to lock down this squad.

Opponent Play To Watch

Isaac Jones is a force in the post for the Cougars. The senior forward is averaging 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Last time against Drake, Jones dropped 20 points and Washington State was working their offense through him with the Drake post players in foul trouble. What sticks out in his game is the bounce in his legs. If he misses a shot down low, he is right back up to grab a rebound. He will be one of the most athletic post players that Iowa State has faced all season.

Pick Three

1- Iowa State will slightly lose the rebounding margin

2- The under will be in play for most of the game

3- Milan Momcilovic will lead Iowa State in scoring

What Will Happen

Back to the Ol grind stone. This game is going to be physical and Grindy. Both teams are not flashy offensively but get after it on the defensive end of the floor. This is certainly a jump up in athleticism on the opposite end of the floor for Iowa State to face compared to South Dakota State. Iowa State will have to move the ball offensively and get Washington State out of position to create open shots. It will be low scoring and a tough battle but in the end I think Iowa State comes out on top.

Iowa State- 62

Washington State - 57