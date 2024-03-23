David Carr Wins 2nd NCAA Title

David Carr ran through an absolute gauntlet to win his 2nd NCAA title in Hilton South on Saturday night. Facing undefeated Penn State freshman Mitchell Mesenbrink, Carr wasted no time. He opened the match with a blast double and added on over a minute and a half of riding time. Despite Carr taking the risks in the match, the refs tried to reward Mesenbrink with stall calls. A second takedown for Carr built his lead to 7-1. After a savvy third period Carr took the bout 9-8. NATIONAL CHAMPION. AGAIN.

Just to reach the finals Carr had to takeout his rival — 2x NCAA Champion Keegan O’Toole of Missouri. O’Toole won at Big 12s, but just like last year that result flipped when it mattered most. After a scoreless first period Carr got a takedown with an incredibly clean superduck to leg attack finish. Entering the third period tied, Carr got an escape but gave up a takedown with under a minute left. Carr’s quick escape cut O’Toole’s lead to one and with ten seconds left Carr connected on the winning takedown. An absolute electric factory and one of the greatest matches of all time.

Carr started his tournament with a second period tech fall over MAC Champion Evan Maag of George Mason. In the second round he majored All-American Hunter Garvin of Stanford. In the quarterfinals the Cyclone legend got his third career win over 2x All-American Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin. Without a doubt one of the greatest title runs in NCAA history.

Carr’s title clinched a 4th place finish for Iowa State, their best since 2010. Normally that would be a team trophy, but the NCAA decided to only give out three this year — citing cost cutting. It also put the Cyclones ahead of in-state rival Iowa for the first time since 2007. Joining Carr on the medal stand were first time All-Americans Evan Frost, Anthony Echemendia and Casey Swiderski. The four All-Americans at the tournament was the most for Iowa State since 2009.

Echemendia led that crew with his 5th place finish, wrestling to his seed. The 141 pounder started his tournament with a tech fall win over Purdue’s Greyson Clark and a solid 8-2 win over Mizzou’s Josh Edmond. Echemendia clinched a top 6 finish by beating 4 seed Ryan Jack of NC State 5-3 in the quarterfinals. In Friday’s semis the Cyclone traded takedowns with top seeded Jesse Mendez of Ohio State, but couldn’t keep up with the mat wrestling, dropping a 6-4 match. Echemendia was sent to the 5th place match after a 4-0 loss to Iowa’s Real Woods, where he won by medical forfeit over North Carolina’s Lachlan McNeil. Echemendia’s leg attacks were incredible, and he’s certainly someone that could climb higher on the podium with another season of mat wrestling. Echemendia, who has one year of eligibility remaining, told reporters after the medal round that he will be moving up at least one weight class next season.

Redshirt freshman Evan Frost clawed his way to a 6th place finish at 133. The 8 seed avoided an upset in the first round, despite giving up the first takedown to Army’s Braden Basile. In the second round Frost scored a takedown with just 6 seconds on the clock to avoid overtime against Arizona State’s Julian Chlebove. His quarterfinals was a Big 12 finals rematch against Daton Fix. The two traded escapes, and after a scoreless sudden victory period they went to tiebreakers. Fix’s quick escape was the difference. Frost’s riding time advantage over Minnesota’s Tyler Wells gave him All-American status. He climbed into the top 6 with a gritty 9-6 sudden victory win over #4 Dylan Shawver of Rutgers. Frost chased down Shawver multiple times to earn the win. Saturday losses to Lehigh’s Ryan Crookham and Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin put Frost in the 6th place spot on the podium. From surprise starter in November to All-American in March, I love this kid’s trajectory.

After falling one win short last year, Casey Swiderski would not be denied of a medal this season. He had a scary start, eeking out a 2-1 win over Army’s Matthew Williams and an 8-5 tiebreaker win over Cornell’s Ethan Fernandez. Swiderski ran into a buzzsaw in the quarterfinals, where he lost 14-4 to Nebraska’s top seeded Ridge Lovett. In the bloodround the sophomore avenged a loss from earlier this season to Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio to reach the medal stand. While Swiderski’s mat wrestling has been a concern at times, it was the difference maker here. His two escapes took just 11 seconds combined. Swiderski dropped his next match to West Virginia’s Ty Watters. In the 7th place match we saw a classic Casey Swiderski performance. He tallied 3 first period takedowns and finished with a 5 point move for the 19-8 win. He’s going to be a leader for the Cyclones for years to come.

Yonger Bastida entered the tournament as the undefeated 2 seed at heavyweight. Unfortunately he did not leave the tournament undefeated. Bastida was firing on all cyclinders on day one, pinning Minnesota’s Bennet Tabor in the first period and teching Cornell’s Lewis Fernandes. Bastida scored the opening takedown in his quarterfinal match, but looked off. Michigan’s Lucas Davison used a single leg as time expired to pull the upset. In the bloodround Bastida once again was not himself, losing 8-3 to Yaraslau Slavikouski. After the tournament Bastida revealed he broke his finger leading up to the tournament. That’s how small the margins are here. I can’t wait for his revenge tour next season.

What’s going on with Yonger Bastida? Well 5 days before the tournament I literally broke my finger in practice. So you know, we are gladiators and that didn’t stop me from coming to the tournament. I’m sorry for let everyone that believe in and support me down. pic.twitter.com/rgSNjReox5 — Yonger Bastida Pomares (@BastidaYonger) March 23, 2024

Redshirt freshman MJ Gaitan was also a match away from becoming an All-American. His first NCAA tournament had a rocky start, as Army’s Ben Pasiuk rolled through his headlock for a 7 point move. Pasiuk held on to win 18-11. Gaitan fought through the backside, pinning Michael Wilson of Rider and majoring Jackson Turley of Rutgers. He kept it rolling with an impressive 13-8 win over Cal Poly’s #9 Adam Kemp. In the bloodround the Cyclone got the opening takedown on #3 Edmond Ruth of Illinois, but Ruth’s 8-6 win ended Gaitan’s tournament.

Will Feldkamp started his tournament at 184 with a pin over Princeton’s Nate Dugan before getting sent to the backside by UNI’s Parker Keckeisen. Feldkamp wasn’t done putting points up for the Cyclones, majoring Pitt’s Reece Heller who had beaten him earlier in the year. NC State’s #10 Dylan Fishback ended Feldkamp’s tournament with a late takedown on the edge of the mat. After battling through injuries in his only season in Ames, his college wrestling career is over.

True freshman Cody Chittum was upset in the first round by App State’s Tommy Askey. Chittum looked like himself on Thursday night, putting 20 points on the board en route to a tech fall win. Returning All-American Michael Blockhus of Minnesota ended Chittum’s rookie campaign, winning a wild 14-13 match. Kysen Terukina dropped his first round match to Minnesota’s #9 Mitch McKee. He was in deep on a shot in the third period to take the lead, but couldn’t convert. In the consolations he scored a 4-2 decision over Army’s Ethan Berginc, then was eliminated by NC State’s Jakob Camacho.

The Cyclones close out their 2024 season with a 4th place finish at NCAAs, a Big 12 Championship, and a CKLV Championship. Everyone returns except Carr and Feldkamp, not to mention a loaded cupboard of recruits. Folks, Cyclone Wrestling is officially BACK.