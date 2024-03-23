How Sweet It Is: Iowa State Advances To Sweet Sixteen

Iowa State is moving on to the Sweet Sixteen! The Cyclones take down Washington State 67-56 to head to Boston for the Sweet Sixteen.

The Cyclones were sleep walking for most of the first half. Washington State came out and punched Iowa State in the mouth and held the Cyclone offense at bay. The Cyclones started 0-9 from the field and fell into a 7 point deficit for most of the first half but it wouldn’t last. Iowa State would tie the game at halftime and the rest was history from there. The Cyclones would take control in the second half and never look back.

Tamin Lipsey would lead all Cyclone scorers with 15 points. Curtain Jones was once again huge off the bench pouring in 14 points with huge 3 point shots. Keshon Gilbert and Milan Momcilovic both added in 10 points.

Iowa State will now face the winner of Illinois and Duquesne on Thursday night in Boston. Stay tuned to WRNL for more as the week continues.