Cyclones Look To Upset Stanford

Last Time Out

If you somehow missed it, the Cyclones last game was one for the history books. Not only did they complete the second largest comeback in NCAA Women’s Tournament history, but Audi Crooks showed the world how special she is. A 40 point 12 rebound double-double on the biggest stage, leading her team through a historic comeback, as a true freshman. For as fabulous as Audi was, whole team played a role in the comeback. Including good minutes from freshman Kelsey Joens, key shots from Hannah Belanger, and an 18 point 14 assist double-double for Emily Ryan.

About Stanford

Stanford is a 2 seed in this years tournament, and they deserve the high seeding. Finishing first in the PAC-12, Stanford enjoyed a 29-5 season. They had notable wins over Indiana, Florida State, Utah, and Oregon State. Stanford has a pair of upperclassmen forwards Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink that give matchup issues to anyone. Their losses this year came to Gonzaga, Colorado, USC (2x), and Arizona. This game will be played in their home stadium as well.

Opponent Player to Watch

Cameron Brink. Brink is a 6’4” senior who has gotten better every year of school. She is averaging 17.8 points, 12.1 boards, and 3.6 blocks per game this year. In her career, Brink has been the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a national champ in 2021. This year, she was the Pac-12 player of the year and the Pac-12 defensive player of the year as well as an AP All-American. Audi Crooks on Cameron Brink will be a top tier matchup.

What Will Happen

There will be similarities to the Maryland game. Cyclones will get behind early but fight back, this time it may not be enough, against one of the top teams in the country.

Iowa State - 66

Stanford - 75

Pick Three

Addy Brown scores 20+ Emily Ryan grabs 10+ assists Audi hangs with Brink and grabs another double-double

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (21-11, 12-6 Big 12) @ Oklahoma (29-5, 15-3 Pac-12)

Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

When: March 24 2024 - 9:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Line: Stanford -12.5

O/U: 141.5