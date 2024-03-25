Charlotte transfer center Dishon Jackson commits to Iowa State

There were some questions about the Cyclones’ frontline next year with the departures of Hason Ward, Robert Jones, and Tre King. Well, we got a quick answer to that.

NEWS: Charlotte transfer center Dishon Jackson (@NolimitDO) has committed to Iowa State, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-11 sophomore says he chose the Cyclones over Xavier, Indiana, Miami, and USC. Averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds this season.



Story: https://t.co/10jXHzthib pic.twitter.com/aQMBgXm9gq — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 25, 2024

The Charlotte big man attended Washington State for three years before transferring to Charlotte. However, he will have two years of eligibility since he redshirted the 2022-23 season due to injuries he suffered in 2021-22.

Jackson averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 30 starts this season. He led Charlotte in field goal percentage (54.5%) while scoring 15+ points in 10 games this season. The 260-pound center from Oakland, California also only averaged 2.1 fouls per game.

Teams also after Jackson included Indiana, Miami (FL), USC, and others. A very nice get in the early frame of the transfer portal.