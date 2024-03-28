Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Illinois - Sweet Sixteen

Last Time Out

The Cyclones were sleepwalking for most of the first half. Washington State came out and punched Iowa State in the mouth and held the Cyclone offense at bay. The Cyclones started 0-9 from the field and fell into a 7-point deficit for most of the first half but it wouldn’t last. Iowa State would tie the game at halftime and the rest was history from there. The Cyclones would take control in the second half and never look back.

Tamin Lipsey would lead all Cyclone scorers with 15 points. Curtain Jones was once again huge off the bench pouring in 14 points with huge 3-point shots. Keshon Gilbert and Milan Momcilovic both added 10 points.

About Illinois

The Fighting Illini are 28-8 on the season and are coming off two wins of their own in Omaha over Morehead State and Duquesne. Illinois also won their conference tournament defeating Wisconsin in the Championship game. A familiar face in Brad Underwood is in his 7th season in Champaign.

According to KenPom paired with the 92nd defense in the country, Illinois is the top-ranked offense. It’s not a team defensively that will turn you over and it will allow you to get great looks offensively, just leaving you to be able to knock down the shots. With multiple scores at all levels of the floor, it has given defenses fits all season long. Especially in the transition game with Terrance Shannon Jr. leading the way there.

Opponent Player To Watch

As mentioned before, Terrance Shannon Jr. has been on an absolute tear as of late. The senior guard is averaging 31.6 points per game over the last 5 game run that the Illini have been on. His ability to get to the rim and tear you apart is unlike anyone else in the country. Iowa State has seen him before while at Texas Tech but he has certainly found another gear this season to become a completely different player.

Pick Three

1- Terrance Shannon Jr. will get his. Cyclones will have to eliminate other options

2- Keshon Gilbert will lead Iowa State in scoring

3- Post-play will play a bigger impact than expected

What Will Happen

This is a tough one to gauge. Both teams are playing extremely well right now and both can make an argument as the hottest team in the country outside of UCONN. This is the number one defense vs the number one offense. Since 2012 in games featuring the number one defense and offense, teams with the best defense are 5-4. None of that means anything in regards to the game tonight but I just found it interesting. This one is going to be close. I think Illinois is just good offensively to not feast at times offensively against a stout defense like Iowa State but the Illinois defense is bad enough to let Iowa State keep up offensively in their own way. It will come down to the second half and who can get the stops in critical moments and I think Iowa State can but I am not certainly confident in the whole thing. Give me Iowa State because I am a homer but a very cautious prediction here.

Iowa State - 72

Illinois - 70