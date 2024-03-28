The Mid-Morning Dump: Sweet 16

GO VOTE Our own T.J. Otzelberger is up for coach of the year... and he should win
Voting is open and YOUR vote contributes to deciding the @NaismithTrophy Men's Coach of the Year!— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2024
Vote in our poll and here:
https://t.co/cBq1RowvPe
IN CASE YOU WERE UNAWARE Your Cyclone men are hoopin tonight
Today in Boston: pic.twitter.com/qxKEjn3UbS— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) March 28, 2024
PRO DAY Good luck guys!
Getting things started tomorrow‼️@Big12Conference— Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) March 27, 2024
pic.twitter.com/QqmuzeEr7d
GAMEDAY Not just for hoops! Roll Clones
MATCH DAY https://t.co/C9yDc4dspo— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) March 28, 2024
️ pic.twitter.com/JZIlztx23f
It's been a minute— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 28, 2024
https://t.co/ejSlJmAnrP
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/oPrtQPxeSh
LETS GOOO It is opening day
That #OpeningDay feeling.— MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024
Narrated by @MikeTrout. pic.twitter.com/tSttif0wlC
STAY ON THE LOOKOUT New uni’s Detroit?
March 28, 2024
NEW HOME Clowney to Carolina
Sources: #Panthers and free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to terms. pic.twitter.com/Q1nUZg02lb— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2024
