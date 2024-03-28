 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cyclone WBB: Bristow and Diew enter Transfer Portal

It begins

By DBragaSports
Syndication: The Ames Tribune Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

A pair of Cyclones headed into the transfer portal Thursday, joining junior guard Shantavia Dawkins.

Senior Nyamer Diew averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game this past season for the Cyclones. Diew was a steady and veteran presence for Iowa State all year, and recorded a season-high 20 points against Troy.

Joining Diew and Dawkins in the portal is Jalynn Bristow, a part of the ‘Fab Five’ Top 10 recruiting class from last year. Bristow averaged 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists for the Cyclones, including a great performance in the season finale vs. Stanford where she had 7 points (3-3 shooting) and 8 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Wishing our Twister Sisters all the best in their future endeavors! Thank you for being Cyclones!

