Cyclone WBB: Bristow and Diew enter Transfer Portal

A pair of Cyclones headed into the transfer portal Thursday, joining junior guard Shantavia Dawkins.
Senior Nyamer Diew averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game this past season for the Cyclones. Diew was a steady and veteran presence for Iowa State all year, and recorded a season-high 20 points against Troy.
Iowa State’s Nyamer Diew has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @TheNextHoops.— Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) March 28, 2024
Joining Diew and Dawkins in the portal is Jalynn Bristow, a part of the ‘Fab Five’ Top 10 recruiting class from last year. Bristow averaged 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists for the Cyclones, including a great performance in the season finale vs. Stanford where she had 7 points (3-3 shooting) and 8 rebounds in 27 minutes.
Iowa State’s Jalynn Bristow has entered the transfer portal, a source tells @TheNextHoops.— Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) March 28, 2024
Wishing our Twister Sisters all the best in their future endeavors! Thank you for being Cyclones!
