Iowa State had another disaster start to begin the game and ultimately it did them in. Illinois takes down Iowa State 72-69.

Final: #3 Illinois 72 - #2 Iowa State 69 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 29, 2024

The Cyclones have nothing to hand their head about for the season they had. Curtis Jones led Iowa State with 26 points and kept Iowa State with in striking distance in this once.

