Wait, he’s that good? Curtis Jones is the X-Factor in March

I was just going to tweet out some impressive numbers for Curtis Jones, but that doesn’t do it justice. Surly our fanbase has noticed this second-half Curtis Jones, rather than what he was doing in the earlier part of the season.

Curtis Jones Season Stats: 10.3 points, 3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals, 39% FG, 33% 3PT, 81% FT

Is Curtis Jones the Sixth Man of the Year in the Big 12? He’s averaging 14.2 points, two steals, and two rebounds in the past 7 games — Tom Turner (@tom_turner00) February 14, 2024

I tweeted this out right after the Cincinnati win, since then? He has continued to score double-figures in every game since while having at least three rebounds in each game.

Since the loss to BYU, the Cyclones have played 12 games in which they have gone 10-2. Not all of the credit goes to Curtis Jones, but man, the numbers show that he deserves a lot of it.

Since January 20th when this 12-game streak started, Jones is averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals. He has also committed just 9 total turnovers in that span. That is quite impressive especially because he is doing all of this while averaging 32.4 minutes a game.

In those 12 games, he’s scored in double-figures every single time. Not to mention Jones’ has shot 26/30 from the free-throw line in the span. Something very important especially for a team who has struggled there all season.

An important thing to be aware of is his spacing on the floor. It is so important to this team, especially with Gilbert and Lipsey being drive-first guards. With these past 12 games, 9 times he’s shot 10 or more attempts from the field, while 11 times he’s shot 5 or more 3’s. Obviously makes are better than misses, but his willingness to open the floor is so underrated for this team.

Now even will all those numbers you could still have your doubts. Well, what if I told you Iowa State is 9-0 this season when Curtis Jones plays 30 or more minutes? And throughout the season, he has averaged more minutes on the road than at home. Now that’s a lot of evidence that this coaching staff trusts Jones in the game and he backs up that trust with production.

In this offense where it is so guard-dependent, it’s so important to have a third guard who can come in and make an impact. Curtis Jones does exactly that. With Lipsey and Gilbert playing hard both ways, Jones’ impact goes such a long way than it would in another system. In March it always comes down to guard play, and well....Iowa State may have the ones to go far.