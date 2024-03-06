Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ BYU

Last Time Out

Iowa State’s last time out they were able to put away a very solid UCF team, 60-52. Tre King led the way with 16 points and added six rebounds as well. Milan, Gilbert, and Curtis Jones followed up with 11 of their own. Gilbert ended the game with nine turnovers and was part of the reason UCF was able to stay in the game so for long. He also closed the door with a coast-to-coast finish and one. Lipsey had just four 2 points and was his second straight game where he scored under 10 points.

About BYU

The Cougars have won three of their last four including wins against Baylor, TCU, and at Kansas. On Saturday, they erased a 12-point deficit and beat TCU 87-85. They have scored at least 70 points in their last seven games and are 5-2 in that span. The last time they played Iowa State on January 16, they really took it to them. They shot 47% from the field and 37% from deep. The 87 points they scored have been the most scored against Iowa State all season long.

Opposing Player to Watch

The player to watch for BYU is Spencer Johnson. He dropped a season-high 28 points against the Cyclones while shooting 10-16 from the field since. Since then he hasn’t scored more than 15 points this season and has scored single digits in four of the past six games. Obviously it’s going to be important to hold BYU to as few three-pointers as you can, but they need to contain Spencer Johnson fast and often to start the game.

Pick 3

Curtis Jones scores 15+ points Pav makes an impact on both ends BYU makes 8 or less 3’s

Score Prediction

Iowa State - 75

BYU - 72