Litecast: BYU Preview, WBB Award Season, and Best Mid-Major Tournaments

Matt and Austin recap another rough offensive effort, but another Cyclone win against UCF on the road. Are we officially concerned going forward? Plus, we get ready for another huge game at Hilton with BYU in town, and we’re thinking we could be in better shape against them this time. The guys also touch on the news in WBB with an award season recap, Emily Ryan coming back next year, and the Big 12 tournament bracket. Lastly, Champ Week is here and we get you ready for the best mid-majors that could pull 1st round upsets, plus the most fun tournaments to watch.